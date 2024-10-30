Dr. Sophia Trevenna to Release New Book, "The Power of the Divine Feminine in Business," on November 20th

The Power of the Divine Feminine in Business” by Dr. Sophia Trevenna, releasing November 20th. This groundbreaking book explores how balancing feminine and masculine qualities can reshape leadership and create sustainable business success. As part of the Books to Inspire the Soul series, Dr. Sophia Trevenna’s new book, offers a fresh perspective on using feminine wisdom to transform leadership and business success "This book is so profoundly beautiful and wise. You blew me away with the depth, nuance and vision of your understanding of empowering the masculine and feminine energies within each of us."— Milo Depew, Business Lawyer, San Francisco, CA

Already the #1 New Release in Green Business on Amazon!

I'm excited to share the research proving that feminine qualities, when applied by any gender, benefit every level of a business from people to profits as well as the planet.” — Dr. Sophia Trevenna

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bestselling author and business leadership expert Dr. Sophia Trevenna is set to release her highly anticipated new book, "The Power of the Divine Feminine in Business," on November 20th, available for pre-order on Amazon now. Dr. Trevenna merges her experience in male-dominated roles as a mechanical engineer, professor, and serial CEO, along with her PhD research with 300 CEOs and global thought leaders, to synthesize a blueprint anyone can apply to drive innovation and sustainable success.Leading business strategist Ajax Greene, renowned for his expertise in scaling multimillion-dollar sustainable companies, shares high praise for Sophia’s groundbreaking research: "In summary, stunning. An outstanding and important read that has affected me on several levels. Sophia’s deeply personal storytelling makes for compelling reading. It is simultaneously light and digestible, full of deep feelings, thought-provoking substance, and the wisdom to guide us on the path through this great transition we are in.""The Power of the Divine Feminine in Business" explores the ultimate question: "How can business evolve to serve rather than exploit people and the planet?" Merging her own experience in male-dominated roles, including being a mechanical engineer, professor, and CEO, along with interviews with hundreds of conscious CEOs and thought leaders, Dr. Trevenna offers specific strategies for creating evolved businesses and fulfilling work by ushering in the feminine so everyone thrives—including the planet.One reviewer shared, "This is not a man versus woman book." This is because Trevenna describes how feminine and masculine energies exist in all of us, regardless of gender. Her research shows how focusing solely on masculine qualities can lead to exploitation. However, by balancing these energies, businesses can achieve greater success and impact. Dr. Trevenna's insights help leaders understand the power of feminine qualities, such as intuition, stillness, and reflectivity, and leaving space for emergent opportunities.Most importantly, the inclusion of feminine qualities does not override essential masculine qualities such as productivity, efficiency, stability, and planning. Instead, Dr. Trevenna’s framework merges the best of both to create more fulfilling and impactful businesses while also increasing the bottom line.In addition to winning global awards for her work in academia, green business, and sustainability, Dr. Trevenna is considered the world's top intuitive executive coach. She has worked with hundreds of CEOs and global leaders across 25 countries, channeling detailed life and business strategies from their Spirit Guides and Angels. She has repeatedly seen that when leaders integrate feminine qualities into all areas of business, the results include more fulfilling work, increased customer and talent attraction and loyalty, process efficiency, and, ultimately, higher profits.At a time when feminine energy in leadership is redefining business culture, "The Power of the Divine Feminine in Business" provides timely strategies for business evolution. With businesses shifting toward more inclusive and holistic approaches, Dr. Trevenna's insights help leaders benefit from the power of feminine qualities while also helping us transcend patriarchy as a society. This helps everyone, including men who have often been trained since childhood, to suppress emotions, fulfill unrealistic roles, and be overvalued for performance at the cost of true connection, creativity, and intimacy.In "The Power of the Divine Feminine in Business," Dr. Trevenna blends her unique personal experiences, research, and lessons from guiding global CEOs. She provides readers with practical strategies in a concise, seven-part framework that all genders can apply to harmonize the masculine and feminine energies within themselves and in their relationships and businesses.In celebration of the release, Dr. Trevenna will host a book launch event on November 20th in West Hollywood. The event will take place at HEIMAT from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM PST, offering guests a chance to meet the author, purchase signed copies, and explore the themes of integrating masculine and feminine energy into modern business practices."The Power of the Divine Feminine in Business," is available for pre-order on Amazon now at a special pre-launch price. The official release is on November 20th.

