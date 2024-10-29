Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,682 in the last 365 days.

Governor and First Partner honor fallen Barstow Firefighter

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Barstow Fire Protection District Fire Captain Garret Miller:
 
“Our heartfelt sympathies are with Fire Captain Miller’s family, friends, colleagues and everyone grieving his passing. His bravery and dedication to protecting Californians will never be forgotten.”
 
Fire Captain Garret Miller, 44, passed away on October 21, 2024 as a result of an on-duty medical emergency.
 
He joined the Barstow Fire Protection District in 2017. Fire Captain Miller also served as a member of the U.S. Forest Service-San Bernardino National Forest and Fort Irwin Fire Department. He is survived by his three children.

In honor of Fire Captain Miller, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor and First Partner honor fallen Barstow Firefighter

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more