Governor and First Partner honor fallen Barstow Firefighter

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Barstow Fire Protection District Fire Captain Garret Miller:



“Our heartfelt sympathies are with Fire Captain Miller’s family, friends, colleagues and everyone grieving his passing. His bravery and dedication to protecting Californians will never be forgotten.”



Fire Captain Garret Miller, 44, passed away on October 21, 2024 as a result of an on-duty medical emergency.



He joined the Barstow Fire Protection District in 2017. Fire Captain Miller also served as a member of the U.S. Forest Service-San Bernardino National Forest and Fort Irwin Fire Department. He is survived by his three children.

In honor of Fire Captain Miller, flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff.