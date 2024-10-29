US Ghost Adventures Releases Haunted Lily Doll and Voodoo Rue Collectible Halloween Products

Meet “Lily”—Host-a-Ghost Haunted Halloween Companion Meet “Voodoo Rue”—Handcrafted Collector's Voodoo Doll

Eerie collectible Halloween products are now available to spook friends and family—the season’s ultimate creepy companions.

FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Ghost Adventures , renowned for its chilling ghost tours through the most haunted sites across the country, has announced the release of two unique collectible items: the Haunted Lily Doll and Voodoo Rue . These spine-tingling products can be purchased on their online store or in person at any US Ghost Adventures tour, adding to the company’s reputation for providing spooky and memorable experiences.Meet “Lily”—Host-a-Ghost Haunted Halloween Companion: The Haunted Lily Doll’s story dates back to the early 1600s when Dutch colonists of Lower Manhattan used similar dolls to ward off local spirits and New World ghosts. Modeled after the infamous Blood Countess, Elizabeth Bathory, Lily is crafted with jet-black hair, stark eyes, and dark features that add a truly haunting touch to any setting. Known to move around, flicker lights, and even create strange aromas, Lily is perfect as a host-a-ghost or as a decorative protector at your door to repel evil spirits. This gothic-style doll offers endless ways to startle family members, adding creepy fun to Halloween.Meet “Voodoo Rue”—Handcrafted Collector’s Voodoo Doll: In 1901, the original Rue was unearthed in New Orleans' St. Louis No. 1 Cemetery, near the mausoleum of Voodoo Priestess Marie Laveau. Adorably eerie and inspired by New Orleans’ voodoo culture, this handcrafted doll serves as a powerful tool for healing, protection, and rituals, providing an authentic experience for those exploring mysticism and spirituality. Each Voodoo Rue doll includes ritual pins to focus energy and help users channel their intentions for the desired outcome.The Haunted Lily Doll and Voodoo Rue are must-haves for Halloween enthusiasts, haunted collectors, or those seeking a supernatural addition to their decor. These collectibles bring a touch of the eerie to any home, warding off spirits, contacting lost souls, and protecting their owners. Items are available for purchase online at usghostadventures.com/store or in person at any US Ghost Adventures ghost tour or haunted pub crawl.

