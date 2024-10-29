Kwaray releases two election resources online for emerging faith leaders

Kwaray - Put Your WHY to Work PAX Election Mini-Course

The community-based learning platform meets today’s need for leadership clarity

During a chaotic election season, our free election resources aim to equip rising faith leaders as they navigate the complexities within their own communities during this season.” — Byron Chung

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kwaray, the community-based learning platform equipping rising faith leaders as they navigate an era of profound spiritual and cultural upheaval, announced the release of two free Election Resources for its members. The site, which went live on October 15, 2024, offers a variety of community-based learning resources tailored to each learner’s spiritual and professional goals from partner seminaries and organizations. Kwaray’s mission is to unleash the potential of rising faith leaders as they discover their purpose and take action.

The first resource, Vote for PAX, is a course from the organization, Pax. Pax is dedicated to empowering Christians of color through mentorship and vocational development, emphasizing peace, justice, and contemplation. The course is an invitation over the seven days leading up to Election Day to join in daily reflections that center how faith contributes to our peace. During a time of great confusion, with uncertainty of truths, dramatically different reporting of the same incident, and a time when up seems down and down seems up, this resource is meant to guide faith leaders especially through this election season.

The instructor of the course is Drew Jackson, a poet, speaker, and public theologian. He is author of “God Speaks Through Wombs: Poems on God’s Unexpected Coming,” and “Touch the Earth: Poems on The Way.” His work has appeared in several faith-based publications.

The second resource is from Kwaray’s founding partner, Pacific School of Religion (PSR), and is entitled, “The Discipline of Democracy: Leading a Divided Congregation in Anxious Times.” Designed for faith leaders who face divided congregations, spiritual communities, neighborhoods, workplaces, or homes, this brief course offers awareness to our need for rest, vulnerability and love in this time of intense divide witnessed in our congregations, workplaces and homes. Instructed by PSR Professor of Political Theology, Dr. Leonard McMahon.

“During a chaotic election season, it’s our job as faith leaders to stay spiritually rooted alongside our neighbors and advocate for justice through our voice and our vote,” said Byron Chung, Executive Director of Kwaray, “Our free election resources aim to equip rising faith leaders as they navigate the complexities within their own communities during this season.”

Both the Vote for Pax and The Discipline of Democracy are free for all Kwaray members.

About Kwaray

Kwaray is a bold and collaborative initiative from Pacific School of Religion to reimagine theological education.

Sign-up today: kwaray.org

Contact: hello@kwaray.org

