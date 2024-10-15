Kwaray, a community-based learning platform for emerging faith leaders, is live

Kwaray - Put Your WHY to Work

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kwaray is a community-based learning platform equipping rising faith leaders as they navigate an era of profound spiritual and cultural upheaval. Kwaray heralds a new day in faith leadership preparation amidst an expensive and fragmented educational landscape.

Kwaray serves rising faith leaders by offering courses, cohorts, credentials, and community-events from a wide range of seminaries and organizations.

The platform offers a variety of community-based learning resources tailored to each learner’s spiritual and professional goals. Kwaray’s mission is to unleash the potential of rising faith leaders as they discover their purpose and take action.

The name Kwaray comes from the Latin word for “Why.” It reflects a commitment to reimagine faith leadership preparation for a new era and our belief that an inclusive and transformative approach starts with asking, “Why?”

“Our ‘why’ is grounded in the belief that when a faith leader encounters deep resonance between who they are and how they’re called to serve, fear fades and freedom follows,” said David Vásquez-Levy, President of Pacific School of Religion, the founding organization and a core partner of Kwaray. “And in that freedom, the world is changed.”

Learners can engage with courses, cohorts, and events led by experienced instructors from innovative organizations and partner seminaries. The stackable credentialling system available for paid memberships meets learners at every stage of their professional advancement journey.

Kwaray’s platform fosters collaboration, connecting participants within a vibrant network of peers and mentors committed to social impact and spiritual leadership. And by challenging conventional teacher-student binaries and established power structures of traditional educational models, Kwaray ensures that learning is broader, more accessible, and affordable. Embracing radical inclusion, Kwaray spotlights the wisdom of diverse, historically marginalized, and excluded communities to enrich learning and expand perspectives.

Krystle Amundson, a leader in public health, offered this reflection of their time on Kwaray’s beta platform: “During a time of significant global turmoil, Kwaray allowed me to lean on my faith and advocate fiercely.”

Free membership offers access to community discussions and to partner spaces. A monthly membership of less than $20 per month when paid annually unlocks the knowledge and resources needed to build in-demand skills and cultivate leadership growth. This includes full access to courses, learning paths, and micro-credentials.

