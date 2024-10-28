CBP officers seize over $65K in unreported currency at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Pharr International Bridge seized more than $65,000 in unreported currency hidden within a vehicle during an outbound examination.

“Our frontline CBP officers utilized their training and experience along with technology in the outbound environment and prevented a significant amount of unreported currency from going south,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “These types of bulk cash seizures, often proceeds from illegal activity, deny transnational criminal organizations the ability to profit from their illicit enterprises and exemplify CBP’s ongoing commitment to our priority border security mission.”

Stacks containing $65,948 in unreported currency seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

The seizure occurred on Thursday, October 24 at the Pharr International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a red Ford pickup that was headed southbound for Mexico for secondary inspection. A physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of five bundles hidden within the vehicle resulting in the seizure of a total of $65,948 in unreported currency.



CBP officers seized the currency. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

It is not a crime to carry more than $10,000, but it is a federal offense not to declare currency or monetary instruments totaling $10,000 or more to a CBP officer upon entry or exit from the U.S. or to conceal it with intent to evade reporting requirements. Failure to declare may result in seizure of the currency and/or arrest. An individual may petition for the return of currency seized by CBP officers, but the petitioner must prove that the source and intended use of the currency was legitimate.

