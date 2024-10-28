CBP officers seize over $438K in mixed narcotics at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry this weekend seized more than $438,000 in mixed narcotics (cocaine and fentanyl) in a single enforcement action.

“This mixed narcotics load of cocaine and fentanyl perfectly illustrates the severity of the drug threat our officers face on a daily basis,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “By utilizing training, experience, canines and high tech tools, our frontline CBP officers were able to prevent this poison from leaching into our communities.”

Packages containing nearly five pounds of fentanyl seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Oct. 26 at the Camino Real International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2015 Toyota Highlander driven by a 78-year-old male Mexican citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection and CBP canines. Upon closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 11 packages containing a total of 24.60 pounds of alleged cocaine and two packages containing 4.72 pounds of alleged fentanyl hidden within the vehicle. The narcotics had a combined estimated street value of $438,715.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

