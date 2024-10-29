Digimind Rebrands as Onclusive Social, Advancing Global Media Intelligence

Digimind is now Onclusive Social Onclusive Social Brand Logo Onclusive Company Logo

This milestone marks a significant enhancement in Onclusive's ability to provide comprehensive media monitoring and analysis solutions to clients worldwide.

By bringing Digimind's social listening capabilities under the Onclusive brand, we are uniquely positioned to offer clients unparalleled insights with a seamless, integrated experience.” — Rob Stone, CEO, Onclusive

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Digimind, a leader in social media listening and intelligence, is now fully integrated into Onclusive's suite of services and rebranded as Onclusive Social.

- The integration and rebranding strengthen Onclusive's social media monitoring, insights, and analysis capabilities on a global scale.

- Clients will benefit from a more comprehensive, AI-driven approach to media intelligence across all major social platforms under a unified brand.

- This integration provides clients with the tools they need for a complete view of their media presence and performance, encompassing earned, owned and shared media landscapes.

Rob Stone, CEO of Onclusive, stated, "The full integration of Digimind as Onclusive Social represents a pivotal moment in our mission to provide the most comprehensive media intelligence solutions in the industry. By bringing Digimind's cutting-edge social listening capabilities under the Onclusive brand, we are uniquely positioned to offer our clients unparalleled insights across all media channels with a seamless, integrated experience."

The integration of Onclusive Social's technology, which leverages advanced AI solutions and machine learning, significantly enhances Onclusive's ability to deliver global social media listening and in-depth analysis. This move solidifies Onclusive's position as a customer-rated leader in social media listening software, as recognised by G2.

Digimind Co-Founder Patrice Francois commented, "Rebranding as Onclusive Social is more than a name change; it's a testament to our full integration and shared vision. As Onclusive Social, we're excited to bring our advanced social listening and intelligence capabilities to a broader client base, helping organisations make more informed decisions based on comprehensive media insights."

This integration and rebranding are part of Onclusive's ongoing strategy to offer a complete suite of market-leading global media monitoring, measurement, and management solutions to PR, Communications, and Marketing teams, helping them to continually prove and improve their value.

Clients of both Onclusive and Digimind will be able to access an expanded set of tools and capabilities under the unified Onclusive brand. The integration also means that clients can now work with a single provider for all their media intelligence needs, from traditional media monitoring to advanced social listening and analysis.

For more information about Onclusive and its enhanced capabilities, including Onclusive Social, please visit www.onclusive.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.