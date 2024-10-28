Public invited to open house to learn about future improvements on SR 500 in Vancouver, Oct. 29

VANCOUVER – The public is invited to learn more about an upcoming paving and safety improvements project located on State Route 500, between Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and Northeast 76th Street in Vancouver. An online survey also is available to share additional thoughts.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Washington State Department of Transportation will host an in-person open house to share future safety improvement plans and gather information from the public.

This work is part of the Complete Streets approach to improve safety and access for all travelers. Complete Streets include designs and features that accommodate all forms of transportation, including walking, biking, driving, public transit and mobility devices. This approach ensures roads are more efficient, accessible, safer, economical and sustainable. Improvements may include ADA-accessible sidewalks or shared-use paths, bike lanes or wide paved shoulders, visible crosswalks, speed limit changes and other features to discourage speeding and reduce collisions.

Residents have two ways to learn more and share thoughts about the projects and proposed improvements.

SR 500 safety improvements open house

When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2024

Where: Covington Middle School, 11200 Northeast Rosewood Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98662

Details: The WSDOT project design team will share early designs for Complete Streets. Our team wants to hear the travelling public’s thoughts on how people use this stretch of highway and gather ideas on how it can be improved.

People unable to attend the open house, or who want to share more thoughts, can also take the online survey about this project and the safety needs and proposals.

SR 500 safety improvements online survey

When: Wednesday, Oct. 30, to Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Where: The online survey will be available on the State Route 500 project website.

Details: The online survey provides early Complete Streets design options, collects information on how people use this stretch of highway, gathers feedback on the design options, and welcomes questions about the project.