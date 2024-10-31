Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Sandy Point Farm in Portsmouth, Rhode Island is Pending Sale After 37 Days

Sandy Point Farm, 30 Sandy Point Farm Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island Historic Vanderbilt equestrian estate spanning over 6 acres 24-stall stable and 15,000-square-foot indoor riding arena Grand architecture, historic charm, and modern possibilities Breathtaking countryside views with privacy and seclusion

The Historic Vanderbilt estate is pending sale in cooperation with Kylie McCollough and Judy Chace of Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today that Sandy Point Farm, a prestigious and historic Vanderbilt estate in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, is pending sale for US$2.576 million after just 37 days of auction marketing. The 6.15-acre equestrian property was offered in cooperation with Kylie McCollough and Judy Chace of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

Located at 30 Sandy Point Farm Road, the historic property was once part of the 280-acre estate commissioned by Reginald Claypoole Vanderbilt, son of Cornelius Vanderbilt and grandfather to Anderson Cooper. Designed by architect A.S. Walker and completed in 1902, the 6.15-acre estate features premium equestrian facilities, including 24-stall stables, a 15,000-square-foot indoor riding arena, grooms' quarters, five apartment spaces for residential use, and a guest lounge. The architecture showcases 2’x24’ cypress beams and a unique indoor riding ring with cupolas, with additional lots available for development.

“Working with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions allowed us to leverage a global audience and find the perfect buyer in just 37 days,” stated McCollough. “Their team was highly professional and seamless in executing a strategic auction campaign, and we’re excited that this cooperation has led to a successful sale for our client.”

“Sandy Point Farm is a remarkable property with a rich history, and we’re proud to have been part of this sale,” said Judy Chace. “The swift and strategic approach by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions brought us incredible exposure and results in a short time frame, proving the power of combining our local expertise with their expansive reach.”

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

