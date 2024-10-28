ChargeTab Donates Portable Phone Chargers for Swag Bags at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala

ChargeTab contributes to Baby2Baby’s mission of providing for children and families in need.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, NY: ChargeTab, a leader in providing innovative and eco-friendly portable chargers , proudly participates as a sponsor of the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala . The company donated its leading emergency phone chargers to the highly coveted swag bags given to attendees, contributing to an evening that raises funds to support children living in poverty.The Baby2Baby Gala is one of the most significant annual fundraising events, generating millions of dollars each year to support children and families facing financial hardships. In 2023, the event raised a record-breaking $12 million, allowing Baby2Baby to continue its mission of providing basic essentials like diapers, clothing, and hygiene products to over one million children.ChargeTab donated their emergency phone chargers in the gala swag bags in support of the event. The lightweight, pre-charged devices are compatible with both iPhone and Android, require no extra cable, and have a two-year shelf life, making them ideal for anyone on the go. With a commitment to sustainability, ChargeTab only uses recycled batteries in its products, helping to reduce environmental impact by repurposing materials that would otherwise end up in landfills.This year's gala highlights the impact of Baby2Baby’s mission, with ChargeTab’s contribution aligning with the company’s values of innovation, sustainability, and supporting community-driven causes.About ChargeTabChargeTab, founded in 2017, offers sustainable and portable emergency phone chargers that are compatible with all mobile phones, are pre-charged, and are ready to use. Specializing in Apple-compatible chargers, ChargeTab provides eco-friendly products made from upcycled batteries and biodegradable materials. With over 250,000 units sold and 5,000+ five-star reviews, the company is committed to reducing waste by recycling batteries and offering a free recycling program. ChargeTab’s compact, weatherproof design ensures reliable power anytime, anywhere, with no extra cables needed. Their patented chargers feature a 3000mAh battery, a two-year shelf life, and are travel-friendly for on-the-go use.

