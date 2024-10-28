Governor Abbott Announces Carrollton Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 28 - October 28, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Carrollton has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.



“Congratulations to the City of Carrollton on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities work tirelessly to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to build a bigger, better Texas.”



“The City of Carrollton has consistently prioritized the arts and entertainment for its community, and the recognition as a Music Friendly Texas Certified Community is well deserved,” said Representative Julie Johnson. “I am proud to represent Carrollton and the diversity showcased through its people, food, and art on a daily basis. This designation will highlight that Carrollton is the place to experience the best music and cultural events in Texas.”



“I’m proud of the City of Carrollton for receiving this Music Friendly Texas Community certification,” said Representative Benjamin Bumgarner. “Carrollton has proven to be a great place for the community to come together to laugh, sing, and enjoy live music. With events like The Festival at the Switchyard, the City of Carrollton has brought together North Texas communities for well over a decade. I'm happy to celebrate with them and look forward to celebrating for years to come.”



“As part of our Destination 2040 plan—a blueprint for the future of our community—cultural experiences have been an important component of the feedback we’ve received from our residents,” said Carrollton Mayor Steve Babick. “The City of Carrollton already hosts a number of exciting events, so the Music Friendly Texas Community certification gives us state-level credit for things we’re already doing. We’re grateful for the recognition of our quality music events hosted in Carrollton and happy to be on a short list for music entertainment stakeholders to consider venues, locations, and audiences.”



“We’re excited to be designated by the state as a Music Friendly Texas Community,” said City of Carrollton Executive Director of Development Ravi Shah. “The certification provides for the musicians and event organizers to select a Music Friendly Texas community versus a venue or location that does not offer that status level.”



The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO and the City of Carrollton will be held as part of the day-long Festival at the Switchyard, featuring The Wallflowers and Deep Blue Something, and will include city officials and community leaders. TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will present the designation.



Carrollton Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Saturday, November 2 at 6:45 PM



Festival at the Switchyard

Historic Downtown Carrollton

Carrollton, TX 75006



Find more details here: facebook.com/events/8265077543614096



Inquiries may be directed to Susan Prosoco, Marketing Manager, City of Carrollton, 972-466-3596, susan.prosoco@cityofcarrollton.com



Carrollton becomes the 69th Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities



The Texas Music Office, in the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office within the Office of the Governor, is the first and longest-running state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. Since 2016, TMO has operated the first and only statewide Music Friendly Community Program in the nation, with an extensive network of more than 65 certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state. The TMO also serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.