- Town of Dutch John receives $2.13 million for road improvements

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 28, 2024) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) has approved a $1.1 million grant and a $960,000 low-interest loan for road improvements in the town of Dutch John at the Oct. 3, 2024, board meeting.

"Maintaining safe and reliable roads is crucial to the growth and long-term success of our communities," said Naples City Mayor Dean Baker, who also serves as a board member of the Permanent Community Impact Board. "The funding provided by the board highlights our dedication to supporting infrastructure improvements and promoting a better quality of life for Utah residents."

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties using funds generated from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the CIB help improve infrastructure and create safer, more livable communities in rural Utah. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

