- Beaver receives $6.97 million for sewer infrastructure improvements

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 28, 2024) – The Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) has approved a $4.18 million grant and a $2.79 million low-interest loan for a sewer infrastructure improvement project in Beaver.

At the Oct. 3, 2024, meeting, the board also approved a $220,671 grant for the Northwestern Special Service District for a quick-response ambulance.

"We understand how essential it is to enhance our wastewater systems to create a cleaner and healthier environment for both current and future generations," said Jerry Taylor, board member and Garfield County commissioner. "This initiative reflects the Permanent Community Impact Board's dedication to strengthening Utah communities."

The Permanent Community Impact Board awards grants and low-interest loans to cities, towns, and counties using funds generated from mining and oil and gas extraction on federal land. Projects funded by the CIB help improve infrastructure and create safer, more livable communities in rural Utah. The Utah Housing and Community Development Division manages the fund, which is part of the Department of Workforce Services. For more information, visit housing.utah.gov.

###