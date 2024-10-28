CuraCore’s Evidence-Based Acupuncture Contributes to Successful Treatment of Chronic Laminitis in Friesian Cross Gelding

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chronic laminitis, a debilitating condition affecting a horse's hooves, can often lead to significant discomfort and lameness. However, advancements in integrative medicine have provided new pathways for treatment. CuraCore, known for its science-based approach to veterinary acupuncture and integrative medicine, highlights the case of Freija, a Friesian cross gelding successfully treated for chronic laminitis using veterinary acupuncture The case, documented by Dr. Christina Mohos, illustrates how evidence-based acupuncture can play a vital role in reducing pain and improving function in horses suffering from chronic conditions. Dr. Mohos, a practitioner of veterinary acupuncture, used an integrative approach, incorporating acupuncture and therapeutic exercise, to support Freija’s recovery.The Case of Freija: A Path to RecoveryFreija, a 9-year-old Friesian cross gelding, was presented to her veterinarian with chronic lameness associated with right hind limb discomfort and signs of laminitis. She struggled to maintain a canter and exhibited noticeable discomfort during movement. After being diagnosed with chronic laminitis, Dr. Mohos developed an acupuncture treatment plan to address the condition.Acupuncture points were selected based on Freija's specific clinical presentation, targeting areas that would reduce inflammation and alleviate discomfort. Treatments were conducted weekly, and over the course of several sessions, Freija showed significant improvement. Following the first session, Freija's stride length increased noticeably, and after the second session, she was able to hold the canter without falling out of gait.By the third acupuncture session, Freija’s owner noted improved flexibility and a reduction in tension along her back. Freija's overall condition improved, allowing her to return to more consistent work with less resistance and discomfort.Treatment ApproachDr. Mohos employed a multi-modal treatment plan that included acupuncture, exercise therapy, and close monitoring of Freija’s progress. The acupuncture treatments focused on improving circulation, reducing pain, and enhancing Freija’s natural healing processes. These sessions helped Freija regain her mobility, strength, and comfort, ultimately leading to her improved performance and quality of life.Integrative Medicine at CuraCore CuraCore's veterinary acupuncture programs are designed to provide veterinarians with evidence-based tools for treating chronic conditions in animals, like Freija’s laminitis. Dr. Narda Robinson, CEO of CuraCore, has developed the institution’s curriculum around medical acupuncture and neuromodulation, offering science-driven approaches that improve animal health while minimizing reliance on medication and invasive surgery. Dr. Robinson’s protocol focuses on targeting specific points that interface with the nervous system, aiming to reduce pain, improve function, and enhance the overall well-being of animals.A Commitment to Science-Based CareAt CuraCore, the mission is to promote integrative medical solutions that prioritize the health and well-being of animals through natural and scientifically proven methods. Their veterinary acupuncture certification courses equip veterinarians with the skills to treat complex cases like chronic laminitis, offering new hope for animals suffering from lameness and other debilitating conditions.For more information about CuraCore’s veterinary acupuncture certification programs or other integrative medicine courses, please visit CuraCore’s website or contact them directly at 970-818-0851 or info@CuraCore.org.

