TapClicks Renews Annual HIPAA Compliance, Strengthening Data Protection and Security for Its Clients

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, today announced its successful annual renewal of HIPAA compliance, reaffirming its ongoing dedication to strengthening data protection, security measures, and confidentiality for its customers, particularly those in the healthcare sector and other industries with stringent data protection requirements. TapClicks had also announced its SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 certifications earlier this year.

"At TapClicks, ensuring a secure and compliant accessibility platform for all customers is a top priority, so we maintain the highest standards of privacy and security," said Babak Hedayati, CEO and Founder of TapClicks. "Achieving and renewing HIPAA compliance reinforces our dedication to healthcare customers, assuring their protected health information (PHI) is in strict compliance with federal regulations."

The Department of Health and Human Services issued a final rule bolstering protections under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act earlier this year, and healthcare organizations must ensure that their web content and mobile applications are digitally accessible and compliant within the next two or three years. TapClicks’ ongoing HIPAA compliance provides an additional layer of trust for healthcare customers, enabling healthcare providers to offer more inclusive digital experiences without compromising on security or compliance.

Earlier this year, TapClicks also completed rigorous SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 certifications, confirming its systems are properly designed and safeguarded against threats as software is deployed in the cloud. This certification confirmed that TapClicks meets the highest standards for security, availability, confidentiality, and privacy.

"When companies choose to work with TapClicks, they're choosing a partner who puts data security first," commented Chel Heler, Chief Growth Officer of TapClicks. "Our HIPAA, SOC 2 Type II and SOC 3 certifications give our customers peace of mind that their data is safe. Our commitment to security means we adhere to industry best practices, with robust controls, safeguards and continuous review to ensure our customers are always protected."

TapClicks’ commitment to safeguarding customer data through rigorous security measures, like HIPAA compliance, SOC 2 Type II and SOC3 certification, ensures that organizations can provide secure, compliant, and fully accessible digital presences. By addressing both security and accessibility, TapClicks empowers clients to offer inclusive digital experiences that are both protected and compliant with regulatory requirements. This focus reaffirms TapClicks’ role as a trusted partner in data protection. For more information on TapClicks’ HIPAA compliance, visit https://www.tapclicks.com/solutions/hipaa-healthcare.

About TapClicks:

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform that includes over 10,000 MarTech / AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapClicks, please visit us at www.tapclicks.com.

