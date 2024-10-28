Navy Announces Latest Shore Energy Achievements During Energy Action Month

National Clean Energy Action Month provides a valuable opportunity for the DON to spotlight the importance of energy as a strategic asset and catalyst for mission success. Amongst this year’s successes are advancements in enhanced energy security and shore and operational energy issues, Enhanced Use Leases (EULs) and Marine Energy Development (MED), the Energy & Water Analysis Tool (EWAT), the development of the Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) Serial titled "Shore Energy Goals,” and youth education and outreach.

Underlying all of these efforts is a DON strategy focused on three Cs – Climate, Communities, and Critical Infrastructure that emphasize execution of core strategies via the 3 Pillars of Energy Security – Reliability, Resiliency, and Efficiency.

"Energy security is mission success,” said Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Meredith Berger. "As we celebrate Energy Action Month, we reflect on the ambitious energy goals we’ve set and the great progress we’ve made throughout the year that ensure we continue to build a climate-ready force. Our Sailors and Marines rely on and respond to energy issues in their daily operations, and the DON’s persistent focus on energy security coupled with our strategic partnerships with the community enable mission success for our Naval force.”

Increased energy security was at the forefront in October with the release of an industry request for information (RFI) to explore concepts for the development of nuclear power facilities to support increased energy security at seven Navy and Marine Corps installations in the United States. The responses are expected to enable the Department to further consider alternative carbon-free shore energy opportunities and build upon the DON’s commitment to enhance energy security as a responsible community partner.

New focus has also been given to the intersection of shore and operational energy issues, to bridge the gap between installations and the warfighters they serve. Amongst the installation efforts being explored are pier-power assessments at naval bases to ensure ships and submarines receive resilient and quality power. Other efforts focused on the warfighter include a renewed opportunity for a Masters of Operational Energy degree at the Naval Postgraduate School that will equip graduates with the essential skills required to enhance their effectives in the modern battlespace whether on a ship, submarine, aircraft, or on land.

Energy partnerships with States and industry benefit both the Navy and the communities we live in. Enhanced Use Leases (EULs) are one way that the DON works with our neighbors to ensure energy resilience. The Navy recently entered into two EULs that, upon completion, will provide more than 250-megawatts of renewable energy to the local utility, Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO), and full-base resilience for the DON in the event of a grid outage. As part of the EULs, the Kūpono Solar site provides clean, renewable energy and battery storage to approximately 10,000 homes on O‘ahu while offsetting 50,000 tons of CO2 emissions annually. The Pu`uloa Energy site, currently in development, will provide additional renewable energy generation and battery storage, improving island-wide power reliability and contributing to the State of Hawai’i’s goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2045.

In pursuit of innovative renewable energy technologies, the DON’s Marine Energy Development (MED) program explores ways to ensure marine energy – a consistent, clean, and renewable power source – remains a reliable and sustainable energy source for naval facilities and remote applications. As part of the program, the DON’s Wave Energy Test Site (WETS), situated at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on O’ahu, Hawai’i, is the United States’ first and only grid-connected wave energy test site playing a vital role in advancing cutting edge wave energy technology by providing a dynamic real-world environment and supporting wave energy converter

(WEC) developers. Another Department of Energy project, Ocean Energy, is also scheduled to be grid-connected at WETS within the year.

In April 2024, the DON launched the Energy & Water Analysis Tool (EWAT) online dashboard that provides timely, accurate installation energy operational data, for agile and responsive energy resilience investments and operational decisions. The next phase of EWAT will include an increased cadence of data reporting, the inclusion of project pipeline impacts on future usage, and the addition of enhancements to track progress against energy and water conservation, carbon-pollution free electricity, and renewable energy goals. Together, they will improve resilience and readiness by ensuring that the Navy and Marine Corps are maximizing the resources they rely on for quality of life, training, logistics, and combat support: energy and water.

Aligned with the Department of Navy’s Climate Action 2030 strategy and the objectives of Executive Order 14057, the Navy continues its commitment to drive energy innovation and prioritize environmental responsibility. As part of this, the DON released the fifth CSO Serial titled "Shore Energy Goals”, which builds on the DON’s commitment to enhance energy security and targets that commitment with sustainability practices and concrete actions that fortify the reliable, resilient, renewable energy Navy installations and communities need.

A renewed focus on youth education was brought to the forefront when Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment Meredith Berger spoke with Sea Cadets and Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets at a climate and energy technology demonstration in September where she discussed the importance of climate and energy. Berger also joined DON researchers and engineers at the U.S. Armed Forces Recruiting Station in Times Square during Climate Week NYC where they showcased technologies, such as hydrogen-powered fuel cells, small unit power systems, water-conserving firefighting nozzles, atmospheric water generation, and green concrete, to educate students on the DON’s commitment to climate action and inspire them to explore careers in climate and energy focused roles.

“Having these young Sea Cadets and NJROTC cadets – the future of our nation – learn about our climate and energy technologies was a fantastic way to kick off Climate Week in NYC,” said Berger. “They clearly understand how climate change is impacting our world and how climate readiness is mission readiness for the Navy.”

The Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment serves the Department of the Navy and the nation by enhancing combat capabilities for the warfighter through a focus on communities, critical infrastructure, and climate action. Specifically, the portfolio focuses on renewable, reliable, resilient energy sources, sustainability and construction, maintenance and sustainment of infrastructure, protecting the safety and occupational health of military and civilian personnel; environmental protection in support of mission readiness, planning and restoration ashore and afloat; and conservation of natural and cultural resources.