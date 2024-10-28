Madera only elementary school in state to earn top 2024 civics award

Madera Elementary School in Simi Valley celebrated a significant achievement last week when California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero visited the campus to honor the school for receiving the Civics Learning Award of Excellence. Madera is the only elementary school in the state this year to earn the title, the highest recognition in California’s Civics Learning Award program.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.