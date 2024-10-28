Submit Release
Madera only elementary school in state to earn top 2024 civics award

Madera Elementary School in Simi Valley celebrated a significant achievement last week when California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero visited the campus to honor the school for receiving the Civics Learning Award of Excellence. Madera is the only elementary school in the state this year to earn the title, the highest recognition in California’s Civics Learning Award program.

