Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,152 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,176 in the last 365 days.

Humboldt Superior Court Judges Engage Young Minds in Civic Education

The judges, who have diverse experiences and pathways to the bench, will interact with students through presentations, Q&A sessions, and hands-on activities. “It is a wonderful opportunity to help our local educators teach children about the Judicial Branch of the government,” said Presiding Judge Kelly Neel.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Humboldt Superior Court Judges Engage Young Minds in Civic Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more