How Mendocino County’s redwood forest influenced the design of the new county courthouse

Lee said, however, it was a walk among towering ancient redwoods in Montgomery Redwoods State Natural Reserve west of Ukiah that provided major design inspiration. The shafts of sunlight she witnessed at Montgomery Woods became the inspiration for her decision to place narrow widths of windows across the front and around the walls of the three-story courthouse.

