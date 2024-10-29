Five full weekends of jousting are on tap at the Sarasota Medieval Fair. Fair goers love watching the human chess matches. 20th Anniversary of the Sarasota Medieval Fair

20th Anniversary Season Provides Family-Friendly Fun, Nov. 2 - Dec. 1, and on Veterans Day

MYAKKA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Download Photos Here The 20th Anniversary season of the Sarasota Medieval Fair kicks-off THIS WEEKEND and will provide a festival of merriment for the entire family. The festival grounds are ready for crowds to converge for the joyfulness of the medieval era on weekends, November 2 – December 1, and on Veterans Day.A wide-range of family-friendly activities are on tap to help fair goers make lifelong memories, and it all takes place under the beautiful oak trees at the 47-acre Woods of Mallaranny farm located at 29847 FL-70 East in Myakka City.Celebrate the fairs 20 years of merriment with the Tournament of the Ages as Merlin and Morgan le Fay travel through time to face off and settle the score. Be sure to check out the themed weekends, the line-up of entertainment, costume contest and tips to know before you go.Throughout the five full weekends, attendees will enjoy:• Jousting and Human Chess Match Performances• Scrumptious Eats (including those famous turkey legs)• Children’s Realm• Local Artisans & Craft Demonstrations• Rides & Games• Vendors (including non-profit organizations supporting local charities helping with hurricane recovery)Avoid the lines and get your tickets online . Tickets are available for a single-day, two-day flex pass or season pass. The VIP Royal Treatment and Pub Crawl tickets are also back by popular demand.Check out all the details at www.SarasotaMedievalFair.com , and make plans to come join the fun.EDITORS NOTE: The Woods of Mallaranny is located on SR-70, approximately 13 miles east of I-75 (moments past Lakewood Ranch and across from Dakin Farms).# # #

