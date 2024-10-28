U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Greg Stanton for Arizona’s 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Greg Stanton to represent Arizona’s Fourth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our endorsement of Congressman Greg Stanton for Arizona’s 4th congressional district,” said Jennings Imel, Western Region Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Stanton has been a leading advocate for investments in critical infrastructure projects that will help grow the local economy, and he supports bipartisan solutions that will help East Valley businesses prosper and create jobs.”

“It is an honor to once again receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Thanks to smart federal investments, Arizona is experiencing unprecedented economic growth. It has meant good-paying jobs for Arizonans in industries of the future, like semiconductor manufacturing and clean energy, and more opportunities for our small business owners,” said Rep. Stanton. “I will continue to work with our local, state and national chambers to advance policies that grow the Arizona and American economy.”

“Rep. Stanton has consistently demonstrated a commonsense and collaborative approach to policy, working across the aisle to advance legislation that supports innovation, infrastructure, and economic growth,” said Danny Seiden, President and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “We need more leaders in Congress who are willing to put aside politics and focus on the issues that really matter to job creators, taxpayers, and families. Rep. Stanton has his priorities straight, and we’re proud to endorse his re-election.”

“The Chandler Chamber is proud to support Congressman Greg Stanton’s re-election campaign for Arizona’s 4th Congressional District. Stanton has proven himself to be a leader for Arizona businesses, and we are thrilled to see the U.S. Chamber recognize his dedication to pro-business policies and endorse his re-election campaign,” said Terri Kimble, President & CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce.

“Greg Stanton has served his business community well,” said Sally Harrison, President and CEO of the Mesa Chamber of Commerce. “From money back to the district to business outreach, Stanton has earned the endorsement of the Mesa Chamber of Commerce.”

“We are proud to endorse Greg Stanton as a longtime advocate for small business owners in Tempe and for the city’s continued economic growth,” said Robin Arredondo-Savage, Interim CEO of the Tempe Chamber of Commerce.

##