Aker BioMarine Celebrates Women’s Health & Beauty at SupplySide West 2024

LYSAKER , NORWAY, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aker BioMarine Human Health Ingredients will be exhibiting at SupplySide West 2024, and the team is excited to share their knowledge and insights on what is shaping the women’s health and beauty industries. From new science and market data to product innovation, visitors are invited to learn about the latest and greatest in krill oil and how this super multi-nutrient ingredient is a solution for those brands looking to develop unique, on-trend products across various health benefit areas.New Science Supports Consumer’s Increasing Interest in Beauty from WithinSkin health is evolving and it’s opening the doors for beauty and nutraceutical brands to converge like never before with the ambition to develop proactive, long-term solutions to support inside-out wellness. Science is key when it comes to beauty from within, and a new study from Aker BioMarine shows how Superba Boost is clinically proven to strengthen the skin barrier, prevent water loss, and boost moisture levels, as well as enhance the elasticity of skin. Other studies also indicated stimulation of ceramides, collagen, and hyaluronic acid production, key elements in reducing wrinkles.Women’s Health Takes Center Stage at Booth 5073The Aker BioMarine team will be hosting a reception called “Celebrating Innovation: Women's Health & Beauty” on Wednesday, October 30th from 3 – 5:30 pm. Starting at 4:30 p.m., an expert panel will discuss trends, innovation, and what’s next when it comes to women’s health and beauty. The panel will include industry, retail and e-commerce experts.“Consumer interest in preventative care around women's health, and beauty continues to grow, particularly in niche areas that cater to women’s individual needs and bodies,” said Cashtyn Lovan, Marketing & Business Development Director at Aker BioMarine, HHI. “It’s inspiring to see companies like ours prioritizing research tailored to women’s unique health concerns, including mental well-being, prenatal care, PMS, and beyond. Our focus at SupplySide West is to highlight the importance of the women's health and beauty categories and we are showcasing this with our reception, featuring a dedicated presentation and panel, as well as product concepts and ideas to inspire brands to innovate in this space.”Come visit Aker BioMarine Human Health Ingredients (Booth 5073) at SupplySide West 2024 to learn more.About Aker BioMarineAker BioMarine is a leading human health innovator that develops krill-derived products for consumer nutrition. The company has a strong position in its industry and is the world's leading supplier of krill, the natural, powerful and health promoting source of nutrients from the pristine waters of Antarctica. Our ingredient portfolio consists of Superba Krill Oil, Lysoveta, FloraMarine, and PL+, as well as our consumer brand, Kori Krill. Our innovative approach also extends into spin-offs like AION (reduce and recycle plastic waste across industries), and Understory (our protein brand). Aker BioMarine is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange (AKBM). More information is available at www.akerbiomarine.com

