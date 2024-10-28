James Thomasson Hits Amazon Best-Seller Status with “The E-Myth Evolution”, Co-Authored with Michael E. Gerber

Best Selling Author - James Thomasson

MOBILE , AL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "The E-Myth Evolution" co-authored with James Thomasson, alongside Michael E. Gerber and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on October 24, 2024, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“The E-Myth Evolution” has made a remarkable impact, reaching the #1 New Release position in Direct Marketing and appearing on six additional New Release lists. This Amazon Best Seller has dominated five best-seller categories—Direct Marketing, Marketing, Sales & Selling, Marketing & Sales, and Entrepreneurship—capturing the attention of readers worldwide. Featuring powerful insights from Michael E. Gerber and top professionals across the globe, The E-Myth Evolution continues to inspire and engage audiences across multiple industries, establishing itself as an essential read for leaders and innovators alike.

Central to the success of "The E-Myth Evolution" is James Thomasson’s insightful chapter, "Leading with Heart." James provides a deep dive into the power of leading with empathy, integrity, and genuine care for others, emphasizing how heart-centered leadership can inspire growth, loyalty, and lasting success in any organization.

Meet James Thomasson

James Thomasson is an accomplished and forward thinking accountant, consultant, entrepreneur, as well as the President and CEO of Accelerated Financial Services, INC., and a best-selling author of Success In Any Economy. With an extraordinary career spanning several decades, he has consistently demonstrated his ability to think outside the box, delivering innovative solutions and driving business growth.

Before developing Accelerated Financial Services, Inc. to what it is today, James served as the President and CEO of TBS Communications, Inc., where he led the company to new heights of success through his visionary leadership and strategic acumen. His exceptional skills in financial management and business development have earned him a reputation as a trailblazer in business.

In addition to his corporate responsibilities, James also serves as the Chairman of the United Bank Advisory Board, where he provides invaluable insights and guidance on financial matters. He previously held the position of Chairman of the Saraland Area Chamber of Commerce, where he played a pivotal role in fostering economic growth and strengthening the local business community.

James’ journey towards excellence began by working his way through college and earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of South Alabama. He started his own accounting practice in 1987 and since then, his entrepreneurial spirit has driven him to acquire ten different tax and accounting practices, establishing himself as a recognized authority on business acquisitions.

Throughout his illustrious career, James has consistently proven himself to be a visionary leader with a deep understanding of finance, business strategy, and the art of successful entrepreneurship. His passion for innovation, coupled with his extensive knowledge, has positioned him as a sought-after expert in the industry. James Thomasson’s dedication, expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence have earned him the respect and admiration of his peers and colleagues alike.



Learn more about James at:

• acceleratedaccounting.tax

To order your copy of The E-Myth Evolution please visit HERE.

