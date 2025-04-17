Scott L. Frost Joins SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Flip the Script' with Chris Voss

Scott L. Frost

HERMOSA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Scott L. Frost, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book, “Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.



“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of “Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.



A U.S. Army veteran with a strong foundation in public service and trial work, Scott L. Frost has built a career advocating for individuals and families across the country. Born in Ames, Iowa, and raised in several states before settling in Kentucky, Scott earned an ROTC scholarship to Xavier University and later received his law degree from the University of Kentucky. During law school, he was a member of the National Moot Court Team, earning regional honors and competing at the national level.



Scott went on to serve as a Judge Advocate in the U.S. Army, where he worked as a prosecutor, defense counsel, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney. His military legal experience culminated in handling a federal capital murder trial. After completing his service, he turned his focus to asbestos litigation, trying mesothelioma cases in courtrooms across the country.



A graduate of the Trial Lawyers College, Scott remains dedicated to advancing the art of trial advocacy. He is also a proud father of three and is driven by a commitment to justice that carries through both his legal work and the values he shares with his family.



SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Scott L. Frost as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for “Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Scott L. Frost, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.

