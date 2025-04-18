Cal Hutson Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Flip the Script' with Chris Voss

Cal Hutson

GRAIN VALLEY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Cal Hutson, who will be co-authoring the forthcoming book, “Flip the Script,” alongside negotiation expert Chris Voss and a dynamic group of co-authors.

“Flip the Script” explores how tactical empathy can be a powerful tool for turning high-stakes or challenging conversations into breakthrough outcomes. Through thoughtful insights and a fresh perspective, it sheds light on new ways to approach tough talks and opens the door to lasting impact. The highly anticipated launch of “Flip the Script” is set for Summer 2025.

Cal Hutson didn’t set out to become an entrepreneur—but when opportunity knocked in 2007, he answered. What began as an unexpected pivot soon evolved into a dynamic career building and leading businesses across multiple industries, including sign language interpreting, equal access captioning, and assisted living.

With a background in Communication Studies from the University of Missouri–Kansas City (UMKC), Cal combines academic insight with hands-on leadership experience. His approach blends innovation, operational excellence, and a strong emphasis on team collaboration. He has founded and scaled several successful companies by staying focused on efficiency, adaptability, and developing talent from within.

Cal believes that lasting business success comes not just from vision, but from resilience. His leadership style prioritizes mentorship, accountability, and continuous growth—values that have shaped high-performing teams and sustainable operations across every venture he touches. Whether implementing new technologies or optimizing day-to-day workflows, Cal remains closely involved in both strategy and execution, always seeking new ways to stay ahead in a constantly evolving business landscape.

Beyond the boardroom, Cal is a family man and lifelong learner. He’s an avid baseball fan, a determined (though self-proclaimed struggling) guitar player, and an enthusiastic reader of personal development books. At home, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Malonda, and their three theatre-loving children.

As he continues to grow his entrepreneurial portfolio, Cal remains committed to building organizations that create meaningful impact—for employees, customers, and communities alike.

SuccessBooks® is proud to welcome Cal Hutson as a contributor to this compelling new release, which offers a unique perspective on navigating tough conversations and exploring new possibilities. Keep an eye out for “Flip the Script” and discover key takeaways from Cal Hutson, Chris Voss, and Other Leading Professionals from around the globe.

