A2 Global Electronics Launches BGA Reballing Service With Global Reach

A2 Global Electronics + Solutions, a leader in electronic component distribution and supply chain services, announces the launch of its BGA reballing service.

Our BGA reballing service provides a cost-effective solution to modify or restore components while maintaining quality and reliability.” — Anthony Andriano, CFO/EVP of Operations and Value-Added Services

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A2 Global Electronics + Solutions, a global leader in electronic component distribution and supply chain services, announces the launch of its BGA reballing service. This service is now available at A2 Global’s state-of-the-art facilities in the United States, the Netherlands, and Singapore, offering quick lead times and comprehensive component support for industries requiring high-reliability solutions.A2 Global’s BGA reballing service offers solder ball conversions to support RoHS-compliant and RoHS-exempt applications and to recondition legacy components, supporting the needs of aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, and industrial industries.A2 Global’s BGA reballing process ensures precision through micro solder ball mounting technology and customized thermal reflow profiles. Automated optical inspection confirms proper alignment and reflow, minimizes thermal stress, preserves solder ball integrity, and reduces the risk of damage to guarantee quality and reliability.Customers can either procure components directly from A2 Global or provide their own components to be reballed. With integrated reballing and testing capabilities, A2 Global minimizes handling and optimizes efficiency, ensuring precision and reliability throughout the entire process.“Our BGA reballing service provides a cost-effective solution to modify or restore components while maintaining the highest quality and reliability,” said Anthony Andriano, Chief Financial Officer and EVP of Operations and Value-Added Services at A2 Global Electronics. “With this offering available at our global facilities, we’re well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the electronic component industry.”A2 Global prides itself on its quick turnaround times, helping customers reduce lead times and maintain efficient production schedules. With strategically located facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, A2 Global serves clients across the globe, ensuring reballing services wherever needed.To learn more, visit a2globalelectronics.com.ABOUT A2 GLOBAL ELECTRONICSWith over four decades of experience, A2 Global Electronics is a trusted global distributor of electronic components and supply chain solutions with operations throughout North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia. Leveraging its extensive international supply network and industry-leading quality assurance and controls, A2 Global quickly and efficiently sources electronic components and offers component authentication, electrical testing, and value-added services for customers in a wide variety of industries, including defense, aerospace, automotive, consumer, and more.

A2 Global Electronics | BGA Reballing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.