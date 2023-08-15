Inc. 5000 Ranks A2 Global Among Fastest Growing Companies for Second Consecutive Year
The global distributor has experienced rapid growth over the last 3 yearsST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that A2 Global Electronics + Solutions (A2 Global), a global leader in electronic component distribution and supply chain services, was named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the country’s fastest-growing private companies. A2 Global provides supply chain management, electronic components sourcing, and comprehensive component testing services. The newly expanded suite of testing services assists in meeting the growing demand for component validation, ensures the highest level of quality for all electronic components, and further strengthens A2 Global’s position as they continue to grow as a company.
The Inc. 5000 list represents successful companies within the American economy, including Intuit, Microsoft, Pandora, Under Armour, and others who have shown consistent growth in overall revenue and development.
Rankings are determined by the percentage growth of annual revenue over a three-year period. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list are competitive within their markets, and A2 Global showed significant growth this year, being ranked 1,752nd on the list compared to ranking 3,741st in 2022. From 2019 to 2022, A2 Global grew its revenue by 268%.
“It is an honor to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s fastest-growing private companies. Our team has built strong partnerships with our customers and suppliers, which earned us this esteemed accomplishment. A2 Global brings a unique solution set to the electronics sourcing industry, and we look forward to continued momentum into 2024,” said Frank Cavallaro, CEO of A2 Global.
Complete results of the 2023 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. In addition to the Inc. 5000, A2 Global was named in the Top 50 Electronic Distributors list by Supply Chain Connect in 2022 and 2023, as well as in the Top 10 North America Independent Distributors list by Electronics Sourcing.
To learn more, visit a2globalelectronics.com.
About A2 Global Electronics
With over four decades of experience, A2 Global Electronics is a trusted global distributor of electronic components and supply chain solutions with operations throughout North America, Europe, Japan, and Asia. Leveraging its extensive international supply network and industry-leading quality assurance and controls, A2 Global quickly and efficiently sources electronic components for customers in a wide variety of industries including defense, aerospace, automotive, consumer, and more.
