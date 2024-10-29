Hotel Viata Welcomes Jason Purcell as New Executive Chef

Executive Chef Jason Purcell at Hotel Viata

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel Viata , a premier hotel nestled in West Lake Hills, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jason Purcell as its new Executive Chef, effective immediately. With over 20 years of diverse culinary experience, Purcell brings a passion for culinary technique, hyper-seasonal cuisine, and a strong background in both front-of-house and back-of-house operations to Hotel Viata’s culinary team.Purcell has cultivated a dynamic career, experiencing every position a restaurant has to offer — from busser and server to wine buyer, butcher, and now, executive chef. His comprehensive understanding of the Austin restaurant industry allows him to approach culinary leadership with a holistic perspective, blending operational insight with culinary creativity.In his new role at Hotel Viata, Purcell will oversee all culinary operations, including the hotel’s signature restaurant, Laurel, known for its coastal Italian-inspired dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. He will also lead the hotel’s banquet and event dining services, known for its exceptional events team and experiences."We are excited to welcome Chef Purcell to Hotel Viata as our new Executive Chef,” said James Reist, General Manager of Hotel Viata. “His extensive background in culinary arts, coupled with his passion for hyper-seasonal ingredients and innovative techniques, makes him the ideal choice to lead our culinary team. Jason’s expertise will enhance every dining experience at Hotel Viata and elevate our offerings even further."Purcell’s most recent position was as Executive Chef at Austin FC (FLIK Hospitality), where he created and executed health-conscious, daily changing menus for high-profile athletes in a private setting. Prior to that, he served as Executive Chef at the Fairmont Austin, overseeing five distinct restaurants, including Garrison, Revue and Fulton. During his tenure, the Fairmont Austin earned a prestigious 4-star rating from Forbes Travel Guide. Purcell has also represented Fairmont nationwide as a brand ambassador, spearheading menu development and guest chef dinners at national food and wine events.His areas of proficiency include whole animal butchery, product utilization, creating farmer relationships and developing menus that reflect the seasonal abundance of local ingredients. Purcell is passionate about staff education, fostering a culture of respect and collaboration and ensuring that front-of-house and back-of-house teams work harmoniously to deliver exceptional guest experiences.ABOUT HOTEL VIATASituated among 38 acres with sweeping views of the Texas Hill Country, Hotel Viata offers luxurious and sophisticated accommodations reminiscent of an Italian villa. The 194-room property features 38 suites, ample meeting space, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an outdoor pool with private cabanas, cuisine with coastal Italian inspiration made with local ingredients at Laurel, and luxury spa services and first-class amenities at Spa Viata. The scenic hotel is located in the upscale West Lake Hills area, just a short 15-minute drive from downtown Austin. Hotel Viata is operated by Pacific Hospitality Group (PHG) and is part of the Meritage Collection of independent lifestyle hotels. For more information, visit www.hotelviata.com and follow along on Instagram @hotelviata ABOUT MERITAGE COLLECTIONThe Meritage Collection blends iconic, one-of-a-kind places with locally inspired enrichment programs designed for the curious traveler. With acclaimed resorts in Napa Valley, Kauai, Huntington Beach, Austin, and soon-to-be Phoenix, the Meritage Collection sets the stage for the extraordinary. Each property offers an exclusive encounter with its iconic location, blending luxury, comfort, and world-class service. For more information, visit www.meritagecollection.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.