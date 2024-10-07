Hotel Viata Recognized as One of Texas’ Top Hotels In Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards

Sunrise at Hotel Viata in Austin, Texas

Austin’s Hotel Viata ranks #14 among Texas' finest hotels

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hotel Viata is thrilled to announce its recognition in Condé Nast Traveler’s prestigious 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, where it was named the #14 ranked hotel in Texas. This recognition highlights Hotel Viata’s commitment to offering an exceptional blend of Italian-inspired luxury, Southern hospitality, and unforgettable travel experiences.More than 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the United States submitted responses, rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers' Choice Awards – widely regarded as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades – continue to serve as the ultimate symbol of excellence in the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here “We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers," said Sabine Kadyss, Area Director of Marketing at Hotel Viata. "This award is a testament to the passion and commitment of our team, who work tirelessly to provide a memorable stay for every guest. Austin is one of the country’s premier travel destinations, and at Hotel Viata, we are proud to offer an experience that reflects the city’s vibrant and elevated standards.”Nestled in the picturesque Texas Hill Country, just minutes from downtown Austin, Hotel Viata offers easy access to the city’s renowned music venues, diverse nightlife scene and outdoor attractions. The hotel is home to the award-winning Laurel Restaurant, where guests and locals can indulge in Italian-inspired dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. For a relaxing escape, the hotel’s newly renovated Spa Viata provides a comprehensive selection of rejuvenating treatments that blend traditional techniques with modern wellness practices.In addition to its recognition by Condé Nast Traveler, Hotel Viata has earned accolades in multiple categories of the 2024 Northstar Stella Awards, including the Gold Medal for Best Hotel Event Space, the Silver Medal for Best Food and Beverage and the Bronze Medal for the Best Hotel categories, all within the Southwest region. These honors follow Hotel Viata’s recognition in Austin Monthly’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards in the Best Hotels category, further solidifying its reputation for excellence across the hospitality industry.The 2024 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.ABOUT HOTEL VIATASituated among 38 acres with sweeping views of the Texas Hill Country, Hotel Viata offers luxurious and sophisticated accommodations reminiscent of an Italian villa. The 194-room property features 38 suites, ample meeting space, a state-of-the-art fitness center, an outdoor pool with private cabanas, cuisine with coastal Italian inspiration made with local ingredients at Laurel, and luxury spa services and first-class amenities at Spa Viata. The scenic hotel is located in the upscale West Lake Hills area, just a short 15-minute drive from the heart of downtown Austin. Hotel Viata is operated by Pacific Hospitality Group (PHG) and is part of the Meritage Collection of independent lifestyle hotels. For more information, visit www.hotelviata.com and follow along on Instagram @hotelviata ABOUT MERITAGE COLLECTIONThe Meritage Collection blends iconic, one-of-a-kind places with locally inspired enrichment programs designed for the curious traveler. A uniquely laid-back approach to the good life reflects the warm, sunshine-soaked California roots. With acclaimed resorts in Napa Valley, Kauai, Huntington Beach, Austin and soon-to-be Phoenix, the Meritage Collection truly sets the stage for the extraordinary. Each unique property within the collection offers an exclusive encounter with an iconic location along with a flawless blend of luxury and comfort. Indulge in lavish accommodations, inimitable amenities, and world-class service while being inspired by the natural beauty, effortless bliss, and unexpected adventure found at each Meritage Collection resort. For more information, visit www.meritagecollection.com

