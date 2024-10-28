Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli addresses Open Society Foundation's Just Energy Transition Roundtable, 28 Oct
The Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli will on Monday 28 October 2024, address the Open Society Foundation's Just Energy Transition Roundtable. The event, which is in partnership with The United Nations Development Programme, is a roundtable that will discuss the challenges and opportunities of the Just Energy Transition for the youth.
Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:
Date: Monday 28 October 2024
Time: 16:00 - 18:00
Venue: Ivory Manor Boutique Hotel, 280 Jochem Str, Rietvalleirand, Pretoria
Media enquiries:
Mandisa Mbele, Head of Office
Cell: 0825802213
E-mail: MandisaM@presidency.gov.za
