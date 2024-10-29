Modigent and ACHR News Team Up for Exclusive Webinar on Strategic Acquisitions  for HVAC Business Owners

Free Webinar on December 10, 2024 – Learn How to Secure Your Business’s Future

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent is partnering with ACHR News to present a free, exclusive webinar on December 10, 2024, titled “Exploring Your Options: How Strategic Acquisition Can Secure Your HVAC Business’s Future.” This must-attend event will equip HVAC business owners with critical insights into the acquisition process, helping them make informed, strategic decisions about their company’s future.Modigent's growth has been fueled by successful acquisitions in HVAC, plumbing, and mechanical controls. However, this webinar goes beyond joining Modigent – it’s a balanced discussion with Modigent’s leadership and independent experts, exploring what makes a strategic acquisition successful and examining all available options. ACHR News will moderate the webinar to ensure that attendees will gain a clear understanding of how to approach acquisitions from both buyer and seller perspectives.“This is a pivotal discussion for any business owner considering their future,” said Gustavo Subiela, Executive V.P. of Corporate Development. “We're proud to co-create this event with ACHR News to provide not only our perspective but also expert third-party insights, ensuring a well-rounded view of the acquisition process.”Webinar Highlights:Timing your sale: How to evaluate whether now is the right time to sell.Due diligence: What buyers look for, and what to expect during the process.Finding the right partner: Why cultural fit matters, and how to ensure your company’s success under new ownership.Preserving legacy: Strategies to protect your business’s culture and values post-acquisition.This educational webinar promises to deliver actionable advice and meaningful dialogue for HVAC business owners who are ready to explore their options.Registration Details: Register now on the ACHR News website: Click here About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast to coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at www.modigent.com About ACHR NewsACHR News is the premier source for HVAC professionals, offering industry news, insights, and educational resources. Known for its authoritative coverage, ACHR News provides thought leadership and practical guidance to help HVAC companies navigate challenges and capitalize on new opportunities. Their webinars deliver high-value, informative content, featuring experts from across the industry.

