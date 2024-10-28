Revian® Welcomes Prominent Dermatologist and Researcher Dr. Michael Gold to its Medical Advisory Board

Revian's innovative products, backed by rigorous research, represent the pinnacle of hair restoration technology available today. I am honored to join Revian in this more formal capacity” — Dr. Michael Gold

MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revian , provider of the #1 physician recommended hair restoration at home device and a leader in innovative hair restoration solutions, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Michael Gold to its Medical Advisory Board. As a globally recognized dermatologist and researcher, Dr. Gold will bring his invaluable expertise to guide Revian's continued advancements in the field of hair restoration.Dr. Gold is the founder and medical director of Gold Skin Care Center, Advanced Aesthetics Medical Spa, The Laser & Rejuvenation Center, and Tennessee Clinical Research Center in Nashville, TN. Throughout his career Dr. Gold has established himself as a leader in dermatologic research, renowned for his pioneering work in developing cutting-edge technologies for dermatology and aesthetic skin care. His extensive contributions include presenting his research at prestigious national and international conferences, authoring over 500 scientific articles, and holding faculty positions at universities worldwide."Revian's unwavering commitment to scientific excellence in hair loss solutions has drawn me to the company for years," stated Dr. Gold. "Their innovative products, backed by rigorous research, represent the pinnacle of hair restoration technology available today. I am honored to join Revian in this more formal capacity.""We are incredibly fortunate to have Dr. Gold join our team," said John Oakley, CEO of Revian. "His exceptional knowledge, research experience, and clinical expertise will be instrumental in shaping Revian's future as a global leader in innovative hair restoration solutions."Dr. Gold joins an impressive Advisory Board of experienced physicians knowledgeable in all forms and causes of hair loss. His appointment further solidifies Revian's position as a frontrunner in the science of hair restoration treatments. His involvement will not only enhance the company's partnerships with healthcare professionals but also contribute to raising awareness of Revian's groundbreaking products.About RevianRevian, an operating subsidiary of KNOW Bio, LLC, is an aesthetic medical technology innovator dedicated to stimulating the body’s natural processes to rejuvenate hair and skin with light. The company creates products that precisely deliver light allowing people to experience its regenerative effect in the convenience of their own homes. Revian, backed by scientific data, is committed to partnering with health-care providers and other caring professionals to deliver meaningful results.For more information, please visit our website at www.revian.com About Michael Gold, MDDr. Michael H. Gold is the founder and medical director of Gold Skin Care Center, Advanced Aesthetics Medical Spa, The Laser & Rejuvenation Center, and Tennessee Clinical Research Center in Nashville, TN. He is a board-certified dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon and oversees the various facets of the center's operations a combination of: medical and surgical dermatology, cosmetic dermatology, aesthetic services and research endeavors, which began in 1990.Dr. Gold has authored over 500 published scientific articles, 40 textbook chapters, has edited two textbooks on Photodynamic Therapy as well as been Senior Editor on textbooks on Microneedling as well as Cosmeceuticals & Skin Care. He serves on most major dermatology journal scientific boards and is the current Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology and the Editor-in-Chief of Dermatological Reviews.

