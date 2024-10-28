Double the amount of funding available for Anti-Racism Microgrant

CANADA, October 28 - Applications are open for the 2024-2025 round of the Anti-Racism Microgrant with a total of $100,000 available – up from $50,000 in the last round of funding.

The funding will support community-led anti-racism projects and will be used to develop and deliver Anti-Racism activities that benefit and impact racialized and Indigenous communities in Prince Edward Island.

Individuals, groups and organizations can apply for funding under one of three streams:

youth aged 14 to 24 can apply for amounts ranging from $100 to $1,500

individuals can apply for amounts ranging from $100 to $2,000

non-profit organizations and professional associations can apply for amounts ranging from $1,000 to $5,000

Eligible projects must promote Anti-Racism education and awareness, community support and capacity-building and improve organizational governance. Examples of Anti-Racism themes and priority areas include:

Reduce systemic racial barriers: reducing barriers to inclusion by addressing systemic racism in education, healthcare, justice system, housing, public services and employment.

Research and collect disaggregated data: promoting and increasing availability and accessibility of data, evidence and community insights on race related issues in PEI.

Build organizational capacity: developing and strengthening the skills, instincts, abilities, processes and resources that organizations and communities need to survive, adapt and thrive in a fast-change world.

Enhance awareness: innovative projects that will enhance awareness, education and action towards preventing violence against women in PEI, with a specific focus on racialized women and gender diverse people.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on December 6, 2024.

This year, the Anti-Racism Office will offer workshops to support applicants for the Anti-Racism Microgrant. In partnership with WorkSource Alliance, two workshops will provide guidance and best practices for writing a strong grant proposal.

Tuesday, November 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Haviland Club in Charlottetown

Thursday, November 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Summerside

Register for the Charlottetown workshop or the Summerside workshop by November 19, 2024.

Quotes:

“The Government of PEI is pleased to have doubled the funding amount to allow for more community-led projects to address racism and discrimination. Given the ongoing incidents affecting racialized and Indigenous communities in our province, this support is more important than ever. We look forward to seeing even more projects promoting diversity and inclusion in PEI.” - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

“We are happy government has invested a larger amount in Anti-Racism funding. This will allow us to support more projects. We've seen an increase in the number of projects submitted by youth, individuals and organizations. We appreciate the community's dedication and their effort in addressing racism on PEI.”



- Malak Sherin Nassar, Co-Chair of the PEI Anti-Racism Table

"Funding from the PEI Anti-Racism Microgrants supported anti-racism training for the River Clyde Arts team in preparation for our summer production, as well as a series of fall and winter workshops led by newcomer and BIPOC facilitators in craft, cooking and dance. We have partnered with the Immigrant & Refugee Services Association of PEI to ensure that newcomers to PEI have access to these workshops, and we have witnessed the real benefits of these workshops, with participants forging new connections to people and place through the experience of cooking, creating, and crafting together."

- Megan Stewart, Artistic Director of the River Clyde Pageant

“Thanks to the Anti-Racism Microgrant, we were able to support three emerging BIPOC leaders in attending the first-ever Diversity in Sport Conference in Toronto. It gave them vital opportunities to network and gain insights into promoting diversity in sports. Additionally, one of these leaders, and our Athletic Director, have enrolled in the ICSN Post-Secondary Inclusion in Sports Webinar Series, which begins in October and runs for 12 months. We also received the Play Fair Toolkit, packed with resources and strategies to help us foster inclusion in sports. These initiatives are empowering our leaders and making our sports programs more inclusive.”

- Bruce Donaldson, UPEI Sponsorship & Strategic Partnerships Officer

Media contacts:

Nicole Yeba

Bilingual Senior Communications Officer

Executive Council Office

ntyeba@gov.pe.ca

Backgrounder:

WorkSource Alliance is a forward-thinking not-for-profit organization committed to fostering change and inclusivity within the workforce. Through tailored programs, recruitment initiatives, and EDI support, we empower a diverse pool of talent of international students and graduates, to thrive in both short-term and long-term employment opportunities in Atlantic Canada.