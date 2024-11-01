Military Makeover with Montel® Celebrates 40th Season, Supported by Western Governors University

WGU Volunteers on Military Makeover Assembling Furniture WGU Volunteer WGU Volunteers Meeting WGU Volunteers Working on Finishing Touches WGU Volunteers Building Furniture

Tune in on November 8th for the big reveal as WGU supports military families through education

Education is at the heart of WGU’s mission, and we’re proud to support military families by ensuring they and their children have access to the resources they need to learn and thrive.” — Jeffrey Harley, Senior Director for Military Engagement

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Military Makeover with Montel® is proud to continue partnering with Western Governors University (WGU), the nation’s leading non-profit, online university, to kick off the 40th season of the home improvement series, airing on Lifetime TV, that honors military families across the country.This season, WGU continues its commitment to supporting veterans and their families by helping them achieve their educational and career goals.WGU has been named a “Top Military-Friendly Colleges and Universities” school for 10 consecutive years and a Military FriendlySchool for 14 consecutive years. The university currently serves more than 25,000 military-affiliated students, including active-duty service members, veterans and their families.The university is deeply committed to expanding access to affordable, flexible and high-quality education for those who have served our nation.Military Makeover with Montelhighlights the resilience, courage and sacrifice of military families by working with businesses and communities to give back. WGU has played a key role in the show in providing essential educational resources for military families, ensuring that they and their children have the tools they need to succeed academically. From school supplies and home study areas to technology for remote learning and career advancement, WGU’s involvement has been integral to these makeovers.“We are honored to contribute to Military Makeover’s mission of giving back to those who have served our country,” said Jeffrey Harley, senior director for military engagement at WGU and a retired rear admiral in the U.S. Navy. “Education is at the heart of WGU’s mission, and we’re proud to support military families by ensuring they and their children have access to the resources they need to learn and thrive.”In season 40, WGU and Military Makeover work together to support military veteran, Sgt. Kevin Jones. To see what WGU has done for the Jones family and others, tune in to the 40th season of Military Makeover, premiering on November 8 on Lifetime TV at 7:30 AM ET.Courtney Hills McBeth, chief academic officer and provost, joined the Military Makeover team in Texas during the renovation of Jones’ home.“We share a vision of improving the lives of our military veterans and their families and we are thrilled to be part of Montel’s program,” McBeth said. “WGU is at the ready to help military servicemembers pursue an education that expands their opportunities, both while serving and when they leave active duty.”###About Military Makeover with MontelHosted by Montel Williams, Military Makeover with Montelis a television series that transforms the homes and lives of military families across the U.S. Through the efforts of businesses, communities, and non-profits, the show provides meaningful support to veterans and their loved ones.About Western Governors University:Western Governors University, the nation’s leading nonprofit, online university, is transforming higher education to be more student-centric, affordable, accessible to all and relevant to the workforce. Established in 1997 by 19 visionary U.S. governors, WGU creates life-changing pathways to opportunity for those underserved by traditional institutions — working adults, historically underrepresented communities and a diverse, growing number of learners looking for a flexible, online model that better suits their life circumstances. WGU’s competency-based education model allows students to demonstrate mastery as they progress through programs at their own pace.Accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, WGU operates in all 50 states and offers more than 80 programs in health, education, technology and business. WGU serves more than 175,000 students nationwide, with more than 340,000 alumni, and has awarded more than 380,000 degrees. Learn more at wgu.edu. Follow WGU on X at @wgu and on LinkedIn

