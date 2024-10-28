HiCast Sports Network Unveils Video Streaming Capabilities at the 16th Annual Ohio Youth Football State Championships

The event will be held at Sports Force Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center.

SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiCast Sports Network , a leader in innovative video streaming solutions for youth and amateur sporting events, will offer an enhanced viewing experience for family members and fans interested in events taking place at SportsForce Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center.Viewers will experience the difference at the 16th Annual Ohio Youth Football State Championships from Nov. 2 to 3. HiCast will feature a new view of the primary field, where the viewer will receive a broadcast-quality production that auto-tracks the action on the field for family members watching from home or anywhere in the world.HiCast Sports is already known for its cutting-edge, patented streaming technology used at premier venues such as the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Florida, The Ripken Experiencebaseball venues in South Carolina, Tennessee and Maryland, and A5 Volleyball Sportsplex in Georgia."HiCast Sports Network has provided an invaluable service for our patrons this year, allowing families to stay connected while watching our baseball and softball events live or anytime on-demand," Sports Force General Manager Mike Virgin said. "We’re thrilled to continue to enhance the fan experience for soccer and football through our partnership with HiCast.”Sports Force Parks' state-of-the-art facilities offer the perfect backdrop for HiCast Sports to showcase its streaming capabilities for a multi-sport complex.“Our success with baseball, softball and volleyball has demonstrated the impact of making youth sporting events accessible to families, coaches and scouts everywhere,” said Stephanie Calabrese, Chief Operating Officer & Co-Founder of HiCast Sports Network. “Expanding our quality coverage for rectangular surface sports including soccer, football and lacrosse will help free up more parents at the park so they can put their phones down and stay in the moment with their kids. They can trust us to cover the moments that matter for them.”To schedule an on-site interview and demonstration this weekend at SportsForce Parks at Cedar Point Sports Center with HiCast Sports Network, contact Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559 or Samantha Homcy (470) 991-2156.

