NUJ alarmed at ongoing police crackdown of journalists

The NUJ has repeated its concern and alarm over the targeting of journalists arrested using counter-terror legislation.

On 15 August, journalist Richard Medhurst was detained under the Terrorism Act 2000 and had his equipment seized following his arrest at Heathrow Airport. Bail conditions associated with Medhurst’s arrest have since been extended thus significantly limiting his ability to carry out his professional duties.

The safety and protection of sources being placed at risk in this manner is condemned by the union. Michelle Stanistreet, NUJ general secretary and IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger, have demanded clarity over the nature of the police investigation in correspondence with the UK’s Head of Counter Terrorism Policing.

The rise in recent cases brought by the police against journalists includes Asa Winstanley, whose home was raided and devices seized in action condemned by the NUJ this month.

Stanistreet said:

"The continued use of terrorism legislation has understandably instilled fear and concern among journalists. Confiscating journalistic equipment and retaining these for an extended period of time without adequate explanation is unacceptable, and creates a wider chilling environment for all journalists carrying out their legitimate reporting and investigations. "There must be transparency from police and an end to the misuse of legislation which appears to be targeting journalists. We call on the Metropolitan Police to demonstrate, in action, its recognition of the importance of press freedom and its role within democracy."

