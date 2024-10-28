OSCE supports Tajikistan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs in revising the draft law on police

From 22 to 26 October, in the Khovaling district, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe (POiD) assisted the Ministry of Internal Affairs in conducting a working group meeting to review and revise the draft Law on Police. The working group consisted of 17 representatives from the Ministries of Interior, Justice, and Finance. They examined a report submitted by an international consultant, which assessed the existing draft law's provisions and included recommendations to address potential shortcomings.

The objective of the meeting was to produce a final draft of the Law on Police, which is scheduled to be presented at a roundtable event that will include government agencies and international partners on 27-28 November 2024 in the Khovaling district.

This activity is part of the POiD’s ongoing efforts to support the Government of Tajikistan and civil society in the police reform process and the development of the law enforcement sector.