National Forum explores future of multilingual education in Kyrgyzstan

Policymakers, educators and international experts discussed the future of multilingual education in Kyrgyzstan at the National Forum on Multilingual Education in Bishkek on 25 October 2024. The event was organized by Kyrgyzstan’s Education Ministry of Education with support from the office of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities.

Participants explored potential policy avenues to improve and expand multilingual education in Kyrgyzstan. Multilingual education is an excellent tool that can help promote integration in diverse societies while supporting educational excellence. When education is based first in a child’s mother tongue, and additional languages are gradually introduced, children from different linguistic backgrounds have the opportunity to develop academic proficiency in their mother tongue, which is a prerequisite for their overall educational success.

“Multilingual education is one of the most effective ways to foster integration in our diverse societies. It is not just an educational approach that generates excellent results in the classroom; it is also a powerful tool to increase social cohesion, cultural understanding and economic opportunity.” said Ambassador Marek Szczygiel, Director and Officer-in-Charge of the OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities during his online address.

Participants also had the opportunity to discuss how international best practices employed in other countries of Asia, particularly in Singapore and Mongolia, could be adapted for use in Kyrgyzstan. The day included the presentation of a draft roadmap for multilingual education from 2025 to 2030, aimed at ensuring quality and inclusive education across the country.

The National Forum was the final segment in a series of activities in October, dubbed the “Month of Multilingual Education”. This included an event on learning the Kyrgyz language through multilingual education and a study tour for members of parliament and government officials, supported by the office of the High Commissioner on National Minorities. During the study tour, participants visited schools and kindergartens providing multilingual education in the Osh and Chuy regions of Kyrgyzstan. Participants were then able to share their first-hand experiences at the Forum, demonstrating how multilingual education supports social cohesion by providing children from different linguistic backgrounds the opportunity to learn in an inclusive environment.

“Seeing children interact and learn in multiple languages is truly inspiring. It shows us that multilingual education is not just an abstract policy but a real opportunity to empower the next generation to embrace diversity and thrive together.” said Aigul Omorova, Lecturer at the Republican Institute for Advanced Training and Retraining of Teaching Staff

As part of its engagement on multilingual education across the OSCE area, and in Central Asia in particular, the office of the High Commissioner on National Minorities is committed to supporting Kyrgyzstan in developing an education system that provides academic excellence and strengthens social cohesion by embracing the country’s linguistic diversity.