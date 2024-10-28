Granules Consumer Health to Expand Manufacturing Operations in Prince William County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Granules Consumer Health, a subsidiary of Granules India and a manufacturer of over-the-counter and prescription pharmaceuticals, will invest $1.5 million to expand its operations in Prince William County. The company will install new manufacturing lines at its existing facility, creating 99 new jobs.

“When we welcomed Granules to the Commonwealth in 2022, we knew we were bringing best-in-class to Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Nearly two years later, Granules' decision to expand their operations reinforces Virginia's position as a cutting-edge hub for advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing. This investment not only creates 99 new jobs, but underscores the Commonwealth's commitment to supporting businesses that drive innovation in healthcare and life sciences.”

“Virginia's pharmaceutical industry is thriving, and today's growth announcement from Granules Consumer Health exemplifies that fact,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This facility will add more complex manufacturing capabilities for generic drugs, which will ultimately produce safe, cost-effective alternatives to brand-name medications. We are proud that they have chosen to expand this vitally important work right here in Prince William County.”

“We are excited to partner with Prince William County and to have chosen Manassas as home for our new packaging facility,” said Chairman & Managing Director of Granules India Limited Dr. Krishna Prasad Chigurupati. “Since its opening in early 2023, we have nearly doubled our workforce by hiring local talent. This is a big step forward for us, and we are glad to be growing alongside the community.”

“We are delighted that Granules Consumer Health is expanding within Prince William County. It is a testament to the dynamic growth and opportunity that Prince William County offers to advanced manufacturing and logistics companies,” said Chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors Deshundra Jefferson. "This development not only strengthens our local economy but also provides our workforce with more high-quality jobs. We are proud the Virginia Jobs Investment Program continues to invest in our community, further solidifying Prince William County as a premier destination for businesses seeking a competitive edge.”

“I'm grateful to Granules Consumer Health for their continued investment in our community,” said Delegate Josh Thomas. “This expansion solidifies Prince William County as one of the best places to do business in the Commonwealth and creates 99 new jobs right here in the 21st district.”

Granules Consumer Health specializes in the manufacturing of generic drug products that provide safe, effective, and cost-effective alternatives to brand-name drugs. The expansion will allow the company to add more complex manufacturing capabilities for over-the-counter drugs, including acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and other OTC medications.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Prince William County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Granules Consumer Health’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.