Delta Star Inc. Expands Lynchburg Manufacturing Facility

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that Delta Star Inc., a manufacturer of power transformers and mobile substations for the electrical grid, will invest $35 million to expand their Lynchburg operations. The project will create 300 jobs. This announcement marks Delta Star’s second expansion in two years, following a $30 million investment and 149 new jobs in 2023.

“We are excited to celebrate another significant expansion by Delta Star, a trusted employer in Lynchburg for over 60 years,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “This $35 million investment not only boosts our economy, but also creates 300 high-tech, high-quality manufacturing jobs here in Central Virginia. Congratulations to Delta Star on its continued success and commitment to the Commonwealth.”

“This expansion underscores Virginia’s commitment to supporting manufacturing and economic growth across the state,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “Delta Star’s ‘Made in Virginia’ products are a clear sign that our state is open for business and ready to lead in the future of manufacturing.”

“We are excited to expand our Lynchburg facility to help address the global demand for energy solutions that prioritize both reliability and sustainability,” said Delta Star President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Greene. “This investment will not only increase our manufacturing capacity but also allow us to continue advancing our technological capabilities to meet the evolving needs of the energy sector.”

Delta Star has designed and manufactured mobile transformers and substations in Lynchburg since the 1960s. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Delta Star is one of the largest U.S.-owned medium transformer producers in the country. Since its founding in Chicago in 1908, the company has been at the forefront of industrial-grade power transmission devices. Delta Star developed components for many landmark projects in the 20th century, including the New York Subway System and the St. Louis Gateway Arch.

“I am thrilled to see Delta Star Inc. expanding right here in Lynchburg, bringing 300 new jobs and a $35 million investment into our community,” said Senator Mark Peake. “This is a testament to Virginia’s pro-business environment and our region’s talented workforce. Governor Youngkin’s commitment to economic growth continues to make a real difference, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact this expansion will have on our families and local economy.”

“Delta Star’s expansion in Lynchburg will not only create high-quality jobs but also strengthen the infrastructure that powers our communities and businesses,” said Delegate Wendell Walker. “Their continued investment is a testament to our region’s skilled workforce and further solidifies Central Virginia’s role as a key player in the energy sector. I appreciate Delta Star’s commitment and look forward to the opportunities this expansion will bring to our area.”

In 1962, Delta Star established its City of Lynchburg plant, eventually moving its corporate headquarters to the facility. The company also operates a facility in San Carlos, California, as well as a plant outside of Montreal, Quebec, which it acquired from Alstom in 2015. These three facilities make up the Delta Star network and they design, manufacture, and service mobile transformers and substations, which is a market segment that Delta Star pioneered. These mobile devices can be hauled by truck and deployed where needed, providing customers with flexibility without sacrificing quality.

“Delta Star has been a cornerstone of the City of Lynchburg’s industrial strength and workforce excellence for decades,” said Lynchburg Mayor Larry Taylor. “We are proud and honored that they have once again chosen to grow their operations right here at home. This is a testament to Lynchburg’s business-friendly climate and, most importantly, our people. On behalf of City Council, we thank Delta Star for their continued confidence in Lynchburg.”

“The Lynchburg Economic Development Authority is thrilled to support Delta Star’s continued growth in our city,” said Lynchburg Economic Development Authority Chairman John Stone. “This expansion would not be possible without the strong partnership between our business community, City Council, city leadership and our team in economic development. It is a shining example of what can happen when we work together to create the conditions for industry to thrive.”

“Delta Star’s decision to expand again in Lynchburg is a testament to our region’s strong workforce, business-friendly climate, and commitment to innovation,” said Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance Board Chairman Chris Hughes. “This investment not only strengthens our local economy but also reinforces the Lynchburg region’s position as a leader in advanced manufacturing. We are proud to support Delta Star’s continued growth and the creation of 300 new jobs that will benefit families and businesses across our community.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Lynchburg and the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $2.3 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Lynchburg with the project.

Support for Delta Star’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities in 2024. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.