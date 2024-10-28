TCEQ Invites Feedback for Proposed Well Prioritization Plan for Texas Voluntary Marginal Conventional Well Plugging Program

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is preparing for the launch of the Texas Voluntary Marginal Conventional Well Plugging Program (TxMCW) and requesting public feedback on the Well Prioritization Plan.

This new federally funded program aims to reduce methane, criteria pollutants, and other air emissions across the state. Currently in development, the Well Prioritization Plan details how TxMCW will select wells for plugging to maximize methane emission reductions, focusing on factors such as emissions and well age.

Starting in 2025, TxMCW will open its application process, offering financial incentives for owners and operators to voluntarily plug low-producing conventional oil and gas wells, commonly referred to as marginal conventional wells.

Those looking to provide comments can do so by submitting them to: TxMCW@tceq.texas.gov. All feedback should reference the Well Prioritization Plan and be submitted by 5 p.m. CST on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. The final Well Prioritization Plan will be published in November 2024 and posted on the program website.

Visit the new TxMCW webpage for more information about program opportunities and join our email list to be the first to receive the latest updates and information about the application process.