Brothers Join Navy Nuclear Engineering Program

LOVELAND, Colo. (Aug 28, 2024) — Brothers Jacob Wheeler, 17, and Mark Wheeler, 19, of Loveland enlisted in the U.S. Navy’s nuclear engineering program this summer through Navy Recruiting Station Fort Collins. The brothers joined the Delayed Entry Program within weeks of each other with Jacob enlisting in July and Mark in late August. While their parents are unaware that Mark has joined, the brothers plan to surprise them at graduation with help from their recruiter, Aviation Electronics Mate 2nd Class Erika Bravo.

The Wheeler brothers, born in Greeley and raised in nearby Kersey, come from a family rooted in hard work. Their father, an electrician, and their grandfather, a farmer, instilled in them a strong work ethic and an appreciation for hands-on skills. Jacob initially joined with plans to become a Navy SEAL and persuaded his brother Mark to enlist in the Navy’s nuclear engineering program, primarily for the educational benefits.

“I convinced him,” Jacob said, adding that the nuclear program offers not only strong pay but also the potential for a high-paying career after their service.Mark, who was not initially set on joining the Navy, became intrigued by the technical education offered through the nuclear program.

“They’ll teach me calculus, thermodynamics and nuclear physics,” he said. “That sounds fantastic!”

Both brothers are excited about the educational opportunities. While Mark admits he isn’t fond of traditional schooling, he looks forward to the fast-paced, targeted learning environment of the Navy.

“I don’t enjoy going to school,” Mark said, “but I love learning. This job is more about the knowledge than the pay for me.”

After completing boot camp at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois, the Wheeler brothers will attend Nuclear Power School in Charleston, South Carolina. The school, which lasts about two years, will train them to operate and maintain nuclear reactors aboard Navy submarines and aircraft carriers. Upon graduation, both Jacob and Mark will be promoted to E-4 and receive their contract bonuses.

Although both will attend Nuclear Power School, the brothers are unsure if they will be stationed together after training.

“There aren’t a lot of nukes in the Navy, so they need to spread us out,” Jacob said, though he remains hopeful they will attend school together, as he believes Mark would make a great tutor.

The brothers are slated to ship out in November, before Thanksgiving. Their cousin, who lives in Chicago, has already warned them about the harsh winter weather in the Great Lakes, but the brothers are eager to take on the challenge. Jacob is especially excited about life aboard a Navy vessel. “It sounds fun!” he said.

Looking beyond their service, Jacob is already considering his future.

“If I still need more money after the Navy, I’m sure there are many opportunities for nuclear engineers,” he said.

Jacob has long-term goals that include entrepreneurship and working with cars, while Mark is excited about the skills and experiences he’ll gain during his Navy career.

The brothers' family is mostly supportive, though their older sister isn’t thrilled that her roommates will be leaving. The brothers, who live with their older sister, also have younger siblings who don’t live with them. They see their Navy service as a way to set a good example for their younger siblings and feel proud of the path they are taking.

Pets also play an important role in the Wheeler household. Mark’s cat, Katie, will stay with his fiancée while he’s away, while Jacob’s ball python and pit bull puppy will stay with family members until he completes his training. Both brothers are eager to reunite with their pets after graduating from Nuclear Power School.

The Wheeler brothers are confident their decision to join the Navy’s nuclear engineering program will open doors to exciting careers, both during and after their time in uniform. As they prepare to embark on this journey, they do so with pride and a strong sense of family legacy.

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Rocky Mountain encompasses Colorado, Wyoming, Utah and parts of Idaho, Nebraska and Kansas. It provides Navy recruiting services from more than 30 dispersed offices across the region.