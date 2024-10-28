Village Crossing welcomes major retailers, medical clinics, and restaurants to Rosenberg

Urban Air, Amegy Bank and more Join Cavender's and Vida Marisco in Rosenberg, TX

Village Crossing, a 108-acre mixed use development located off I-69/US 59 near FM 2218 in Rosenberg, is welcoming its latest retailer, Rooms To Go.

ROSENBERG, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Village Crossing, a 108-acre mixed use development located off I-69/US 59 near FM 2218 in Rosenberg, is welcoming their latest retailer, Rooms To Go. Rooms To Go is an American furniture retailer that offers a variety of furniture pieces and packages at a value. The new Rosenberg location will be announcing an opening date soon and will be located near the newly constructed Cavender’s and Vida Mariscos.

Village Crossing plans to welcome additional commercial development, including Urban Air Adventure Park, Amegy Bank, Texana Center, a medical plaza and full-service restaurant in the near future. The development has pad sites available for an assortment of new commercial businesses to accommodate the growing Rosenberg population.

"Rosenberg is exploding with new residential communities with over 8,000 acres recently announced in the surrounding area,” Jennifer Raymond, broker for Village Crossing stated. “This has created a great demand for retail, entertainment and medical uses to serve the western region of Fort Bend County and Wharton County. The Fort Bend Epicenter will also be attracting more people to this part of the region, so it is an excellent place to provide services to the visitors as well.”

In December of 2017, a performance agreement between Village Crossing, LLC, and the Rosenberg Development Corporation (RDC) was approved. Per the agreement, the RDC contributed funds for the public infrastructure including the extension of Airport Avenue to the I-69 frontage road.

Raymond further explains, "Village Crossing has excellent access on and off of US 59 without stopping at a traffic light. Airport Avenue has opened up a new thoroughfare to access the heart of Rosenberg with this connection to FM 2218. Frontage sites are still available for sale on both US 59, FM 2218 & Airport Avenue. We only have a few pad sites remaining.”

Announcements for new commercial developments in Village Crossing are expected to be shared soon.

For more information regarding this development, please contact the Rosenberg Development Corporation at 832-595-3330, email RDC@rosenbergtx.gov or visit the website at rosenbergedc.com.

