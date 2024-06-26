City of Rosenberg to Host Special 25th Annual Family 4th Celebration Featuring Casey Donahew

Event attendees enjoying the fireworks finale at the 2023 Family 4th Celebration

ROSENBERG, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The city of Rosenberg will host a special 25th anniversary of the Family 4th Celebration on Thursday, July 4, from 6 to 10 p.m. at Seabourne Creek Nature Park (3831 Highway 36 S, Rosenberg, TX 77471). The event is free and open to the public.

Event attendees will enjoy an evening full of patriotism, family, friends and fun listening to live music under the stars with hits from local band Horizon, followed by a concert by Texas country music star Casey Donahew! If all that dancing works up an appetite, many delicious food and beverage options will be available for purchase from some of the area’s most popular food trucks.

The night will end with a fireworks extravaganza sure to illuminate the night sky in a kaleidoscope of colors! The twenty-minute fireworks finale will begin at approximately 9:30 p.m.

EVENT PARKING: There are two free parking options for the event. Fair-weather parking will be available immediately south of the event entrance and event attendees can walk across the footpath and into the park grounds. Parking will also be available at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds (4310 Highway 36 S, Rosenberg, TX 77471) along with a free shuttle service. The shuttle will run continuously from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., taking attendees to and from the Fairgrounds and Seabourne Creek Nature Park.

WHAT TO BRING: A chair or blanket to sit on and bug spray. Do not bring any large items that won’t fit on the shuttle or will be difficult to load and unload onto the shuttle.

WHAT NOT TO BRING: For the safety and enjoyment of all attendees, please note that alcohol and smoking are strictly prohibited at Seabourne Creek Nature Park. You are welcome to bring your own snacks and drinks, but no glass is allowed. No laser pointers, air horns or drones. Fireworks, including sparklers, are prohibited. Pets are welcome on leashes; owners are responsible for cleaning up after them. Pets are NOT allowed on the shuttles.

This event is proudly presented by the city of Rosenberg and Liberty Sponsor: Dimas Bros. Construction; Freedom Sponsors: Finnegan Auto Group, NewQuest Properties and Sunbelt Rentals; Gold Sponsors: OcuSoft, Inc., VFW Post 3903 and Auxiliary and Clear Channel Outdoor; Silver Sponsors: Kaluza, Inc. and Mustang Cat; Bronze Sponsors: Gonzalez Construction Enterprise, Inc., New Old Church, The Game Truck; Red/White/Blue Sponsor: Premier Martial Arts; and Friends of the Festival: Commissioner Vincent Morales, Gurecky Manufacturing Service, Inc., Another Time Soda Fountain and Fort Bend County EMS. A big thanks to those sponsors who made this event of celebrating our community, family, and freedom possible!

For more information, call us at 832-595-3520, visit RosenbergTX.Gov, or visit the city’s Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2279865205692366.