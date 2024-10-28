NEWS ADVISORY: Gov. Spencer Cox to host Governor’s Spirit of Service Awards

MEDIA ADVISORY

Oct. 28, 2024

Contact:

Robert Carroll

Office of the Governor

(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host third annual Governor’s Spirit of Service Awards

What:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will be honoring three organizations and four individuals from across the state who are receiving the Governor’s Spirit of Service Award. The goal of the Governor’s Spirit of Service Award is to recognize individuals and groups who are making a difference in our community through acts of service. Service is an integral part of the Cox-Henderson Administration, and a core part of who we are as Utahns.

Who:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson

Spirit of Service Awardees

When:

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 11:00 a.m.

Where:

Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

350 N State Street, Salt Lake City, UT

# # #