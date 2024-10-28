NEWS ADVISORY: Gov. Spencer Cox to host Governor’s Spirit of Service Awards

MEDIA ADVISORY
Oct. 28, 2024
Contact:
Robert Carroll
Office of the Governor
(801) 243-2290, rcarroll@utah.gov
Gov. Spencer J. Cox to host third annual Governor’s Spirit of Service Awards
What:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson will be honoring three organizations and four individuals from across the state who are receiving the Governor’s Spirit of Service Award. The goal of the Governor’s Spirit of Service Award is to recognize individuals and groups who are making a difference in our community through acts of service. Service is an integral part of the Cox-Henderson Administration, and a core part of who we are as Utahns.
Who:
Gov. Spencer J. Cox
Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson
Spirit of Service Awardees
When:
Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 11:00 a.m.
Where:
Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
350 N State Street, Salt Lake City, UT
# # #