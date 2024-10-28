NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 10/28/24- 11/01/24
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Oct. 28
10:45 a.m. Speak at Money 20/20 USA fireside discussion
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
4:30 p.m. Host staff Halloween gathering
Location: Kearns Mansion
Tuesday, Oct. 29
8:30 a.m. Speak at Renewable Diesel Press Conference
Location: Rio Tinto Kennecott, Bingham Truck Stop
Media Availability
11:00 a.m. Host Governor’s Spirit of Service Awards
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
1:30 p.m. Meet with Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson
Location: Virtual
2:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement Leadership
Location: Virtual
2:55 p.m. Meet with Commission on Criminal Juvenile Justice Leadership
Location: Virtual
4:15 p.m. Record Retail War Games Podcast
Location: Lehi, Utah
Wednesday, Oct. 30
8:00 a.m. Attend Institutional Board of Trustees Summit
Location: The University of Utah
9:30 a.m. Speak at Utah AI Summit
Location: Salt Lake Community College, Miller Conference Center
12:00 p.m. Speak at Utah Housing Solutions Summit
Location: The Grand America Hotel
1:30 p.m. Visit First Colony Mortgage
Location: Pleasant Grove, Utah
3:15 p.m. Visit Bedgear
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
4:00 p.m. Visit 47G – Utah Aerospace & Defense
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Thursday, Oct. 31
9:00 a.m. Host Starter Home Groundbreaking
Location: JDC Ranch Community, Plain City, Utah
Media Availability
11:00 a.m. Attend budget discussion
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
9:00 p.m. Speak at Utah Highway Patrol Halloween DUI Blitz
Location: Murray, Utah
Friday, Nov. 1
9:00 a.m. Speak at State Homelessness Conference
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Media Access
9:45 a.m. Attend budget discussion
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Oct. 21-25, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Oct. 28
10:30 a.m. UVU Election Forum
Location: UVU Scott C. Keller Business Building, Provo, Utah
Media Access
12:00 p.m. Tour and Lunch at Millcreek City Offices
Location: 1354 E Chambers Ave, Millcreek, Utah
2:00 p.m. Elections team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meet with Executive Director of Utah Department of Workforce Services Casey Cameron
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
4:30 p.m. Attend staff Halloween gathering
Location: Kearns Mansion
Tuesday, Oct. 29
10:00 a.m. Meet with Executive Director of Utah Department of Corrections Brian Redd
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Attend Governor’s Spirit of Service Awards
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Media Access
1:30 p.m. Meet with Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson
Location: Virtual
2:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement Leadership
Location: Virtual
2:55 p.m. Meet with Commission on Criminal Juvenile Justice Leadership
Location: Virtual
4:00 p.m. Interview with KSL at Night
Location: 55 N 300 W 2nd Floor, SLC, Utah
Wednesday, Oct. 30
11:00 a.m. Speak at All Women Town Council Monument Dedication
Location: 75 North 100 West, Kanab, Utah
Media Access
Thursday, Oct. 31
11:00 a.m. Attend budget discussion
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Nov. 1
9:45 a.m. Attend budget discussion
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
