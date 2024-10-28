Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,210 in the last 365 days.

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 10/28/24- 11/01/24

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Oct. 28

10:45 a.m. Speak at Money 20/20 USA fireside discussion

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

4:30 p.m. Host staff Halloween gathering

Location: Kearns Mansion

Tuesday, Oct. 29

8:30 a.m. Speak at Renewable Diesel Press Conference

Location: Rio Tinto Kennecott, Bingham Truck Stop

Media Availability

11:00 a.m. Host Governor’s Spirit of Service Awards

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

1:30 p.m. Meet with Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson

Location: Virtual

2:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement Leadership

Location: Virtual

2:55 p.m. Meet with Commission on Criminal Juvenile Justice Leadership

Location: Virtual

4:15 p.m. Record Retail War Games Podcast 

Location: Lehi, Utah

Wednesday, Oct. 30

8:00 a.m. Attend Institutional Board of Trustees Summit

Location: The University of Utah

9:30 a.m. Speak at Utah AI Summit

Location: Salt Lake Community College, Miller Conference Center

12:00 p.m. Speak at Utah Housing Solutions Summit

Location: The Grand America Hotel

1:30 p.m. Visit First Colony Mortgage

Location: Pleasant Grove, Utah

3:15 p.m. Visit Bedgear

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

4:00 p.m. Visit 47G – Utah Aerospace & Defense

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Thursday, Oct. 31

9:00 a.m. Host Starter Home Groundbreaking 

Location: JDC Ranch Community, Plain City, Utah

Media Availability

11:00 a.m. Attend budget discussion

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

9:00 p.m. Speak at  Utah Highway Patrol Halloween DUI Blitz

Location: Murray, Utah

Friday, Nov. 1

9:00 a.m. Speak at State Homelessness Conference

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Media Access

9:45 a.m. Attend budget discussion

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Oct. 21-25, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Oct. 28

10:30 a.m. UVU Election Forum

Location: UVU Scott C. Keller Business Building, Provo, Utah

Media Access

12:00 p.m. Tour and Lunch at Millcreek City Offices

Location: 1354 E Chambers Ave, Millcreek, Utah

2:00 p.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meet with Executive Director of Utah Department of Workforce Services Casey Cameron

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:30 p.m. Attend staff Halloween gathering

Location: Kearns Mansion

Tuesday, Oct. 29

10:00 a.m. Meet with Executive Director of Utah Department of Corrections Brian Redd

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Attend Governor’s Spirit of Service Awards

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

1:30 p.m. Meet with Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson

Location: Virtual

2:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement Leadership

Location: Virtual

2:55 p.m. Meet with Commission on Criminal Juvenile Justice Leadership

Location: Virtual

4:00 p.m. Interview with KSL at Night

Location: 55 N 300 W 2nd Floor, SLC, Utah

Wednesday, Oct. 30

11:00 a.m. Speak at All Women Town Council Monument Dedication

Location: 75 North 100 West, Kanab, Utah

Media Access

Thursday, Oct. 31

11:00 a.m. Attend budget discussion

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Nov. 1

9:45 a.m. Attend budget discussion

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 10/28/24- 11/01/24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more