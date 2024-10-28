NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 10/28/24- 11/01/24

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, 2024

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Oct. 28

10:45 a.m. Speak at Money 20/20 USA fireside discussion

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

4:30 p.m. Host staff Halloween gathering

Location: Kearns Mansion

Tuesday, Oct. 29

8:30 a.m. Speak at Renewable Diesel Press Conference

Location: Rio Tinto Kennecott, Bingham Truck Stop

Media Availability

11:00 a.m. Host Governor’s Spirit of Service Awards

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

1:30 p.m. Meet with Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson

Location: Virtual

2:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement Leadership

Location: Virtual

2:55 p.m. Meet with Commission on Criminal Juvenile Justice Leadership

Location: Virtual

4:15 p.m. Record Retail War Games Podcast

Location: Lehi, Utah

Wednesday, Oct. 30

8:00 a.m. Attend Institutional Board of Trustees Summit

Location: The University of Utah

9:30 a.m. Speak at Utah AI Summit

Location: Salt Lake Community College, Miller Conference Center

12:00 p.m. Speak at Utah Housing Solutions Summit

Location: The Grand America Hotel

1:30 p.m. Visit First Colony Mortgage

Location: Pleasant Grove, Utah

3:15 p.m. Visit Bedgear

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

4:00 p.m. Visit 47G – Utah Aerospace & Defense

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Thursday, Oct. 31

9:00 a.m. Host Starter Home Groundbreaking

Location: JDC Ranch Community, Plain City, Utah

Media Availability

11:00 a.m. Attend budget discussion

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

9:00 p.m. Speak at Utah Highway Patrol Halloween DUI Blitz

Location: Murray, Utah

Friday, Nov. 1

9:00 a.m. Speak at State Homelessness Conference

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Media Access

9:45 a.m. Attend budget discussion

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Oct. 21-25, 2024

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Oct. 28

10:30 a.m. UVU Election Forum

Location: UVU Scott C. Keller Business Building, Provo, Utah

Media Access

12:00 p.m. Tour and Lunch at Millcreek City Offices

Location: 1354 E Chambers Ave, Millcreek, Utah

2:00 p.m. Elections team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meet with Executive Director of Utah Department of Workforce Services Casey Cameron

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

4:30 p.m. Attend staff Halloween gathering

Location: Kearns Mansion

Tuesday, Oct. 29

10:00 a.m. Meet with Executive Director of Utah Department of Corrections Brian Redd

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Attend Governor’s Spirit of Service Awards

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Media Access

1:30 p.m. Meet with Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson

Location: Virtual

2:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Cultural and Community Engagement Leadership

Location: Virtual

2:55 p.m. Meet with Commission on Criminal Juvenile Justice Leadership

Location: Virtual

4:00 p.m. Interview with KSL at Night

Location: 55 N 300 W 2nd Floor, SLC, Utah

Wednesday, Oct. 30

11:00 a.m. Speak at All Women Town Council Monument Dedication

Location: 75 North 100 West, Kanab, Utah

Media Access

Thursday, Oct. 31

11:00 a.m. Attend budget discussion

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Nov. 1

9:45 a.m. Attend budget discussion

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

###