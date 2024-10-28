Governor Hochul and Attorney General James Update New Yorkers on Nonpartisan Efforts to Protect Voting Rights and Public Safety During 2024 Elections

Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James today provided an update on nonpartisan efforts to protect voting rights and public safety across New York State during the 2024 elections. Those efforts include statewide, multi-agency resources to combat misinformation and respond to any impediments to voting. This continues the Governor’s and Attorney General’s longstanding commitment to safeguarding the voting rights of all New Yorkers.

“As New Yorkers cast their ballots, we are taking every measure necessary to ensure the sanctity of the democratic process so that everyone can have their voice heard,” Governor Hochul said. “In partnership with Attorney General James and law enforcement across the state, we have established tools and protections to secure the right of all citizens to participate in this election — and we will always stand up to defend those rights against those who threaten them.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said, “New York has a long history of free and fair elections, and this year is no different. My office has been preparing for months for a safe and smooth election process, and we will continue to do everything in our power to defend New Yorkers’ fundamental right to vote. I am grateful to Governor Hochul and our partners at every level of government and law enforcement who are working with my office to ensure every New Yorker knows their rights and is protected as they cast their vote this election. If you have any issues at the polls or casting your vote, please contact my office’s Election Protection Hotline.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “New York’s elections are and will remain safe and secure. Every New Yorker should get out there and vote between now and Election Day. For details on how to vote including polling locations and the hours polling places are open, please contact the State Board of Elections and your local County Board of Elections for good, trusted sources of election information or visit www.elections.ny.gov.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “In America, voting is one of our most cherished rights. The New York State Police recognizes that it is important to protect the sanctity and integrity of that privilege. I thank Governor Hochul and the Attorney General’s Office for their support so we can proactively protect our infrastructure and make voting a safe process for all New Yorkers.”