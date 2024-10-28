Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions Presents Lineup for ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ Live Auction at Sotheby’s London

'Singing Trees', 3355 South Fall Creek Road, Wilson, Jackson Hole Area, Wyoming 'Quaker Lane Farm', 38-48 and 58 Quaker Lane, Greenwich, Connecticut 'Beverly Hutton Estates', 2980 Hutton Drive, Beverly Hills, California ‘2nd Chance Ranch’, 9141 Mountain Ranch Road & 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive, Conifer, Denver Area, Colorado ‘Osprey House’, 41 Salt Works Way, Falmouth, Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Over US$82 million in marquee real estate to be offered live at Sotheby’s London in November

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curating the very best-in-class, Sotheby's Concierge Auctions is pleased to present over US$82 million in marquee offerings as part of its ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ sale at Sotheby’s London as the firm continues to set new benchmarks for the industry. The evening sale will feature a handcrafted curation of Sotheby’s International Realty listings representing some of the finest properties available from across the globe.

Held as part of Sotheby's ‘The Luxury Sales,’ a series spanning Hong Kong, Geneva, London, Paris, and New York, Sotheby’s International Realty properties will be on public view at Sotheby’s New Bond Street location, displayed alongside fine art, jewelry, watches, designer handbags, and more. This unique integration highlights the seamless blend of modernity and tradition that defines the Sotheby's brand.

Bidding for ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ will commence online via the firm’s marketplace, and culminate live on 26 November.

“This past May, we made history with our inaugural sale at Sotheby’s London, achieving over US$160 million in aggregate bids—a clear testament to the growing demand for our luxury real estate auctions,” stated Krystal Aeby, president of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Our upcoming live auction in November will mark yet another milestone, showcasing the increasing global influence of our live auctions and reflecting our commitment to elevating the real estate industry. We are excited to build on this momentum and continue delivering extraordinary results for our clients.”

Headlining the upcoming sale:

3355 South Fall Creek Road, also known as ‘Singing Trees’ is a legacy, lodge-style estate just 12 minutes from Wilson, Wyoming offering expansive views and untold opportunities for outdoor enjoyment. The mountain home enjoys Grand Teton views, and is just 14 miles away from the world-class Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and 12 miles from the town of Jackson, Wyoming. Set on 22.7 private acres, the 9,636-square-foot main residence, which makes extensive use of log, timber, stone, and glass to fulfill its luxury lodge appeal, features floor-to-ceiling windows that invite vast mountain views into every room. Inside, high vaulted ceilings showcase an impressive log truss system, and two massive stone fireplaces anchor the great room, adding to the old-world charm. Though evocative of a past era, the home features a modern kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. Residents can enjoy seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms while a separate caretaker's cabin, with potential to be utilized as an additional guest house, is tucked away in an aspen grove, adding an extra layer of privacy and ease.

Outdoors, the expansive grounds include a private swimming pond, complete with a sandy beach and dock that serves as a central location for recreation or entertaining, and two historic cabins offering additional space for storage. Bordered by millions of acres of protected National Forest, the property offers unparalleled access to hiking, fishing, and outdoor adventures. World-renowned Grand Teton National Park is just 15 minutes away and Yellowstone National Park, the nation's first National Park, is just one and a half hours away by car. With expansive views and abundant wildlife, this one-of-a-kind estate is a rare find—truly a legacy offering that embodies the spirit of Wyoming.

Listed at US$11.75 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Meredith Landino of Jackson Hole Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is estimated to start between US$5 million and US$7 million.

‘Quaker Lane Farm’, is an iconic and unparalleled equestrian compound nestled in the heart of Greenwich, Connecticut, just an hour north of New York City. Spread across two properties, selling separately or collectively, the entire estate covers 16-plus-acres and includes three distinct residential structures, providing a total of 11 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, as well as pastures, paddocks, gardens, and top-tier equestrian facilities.

A scenic drive through custom 20-foot wrought iron gates welcomes guests to 58 Quaker Lane, the stately shingle-style main home, featuring five-bedrooms and seven-bathroom. Designed by the award-winning architect Rich Granoff and crafted by Drake Builders LLC, spaces include an exquisite French Country kitchen, a formal dining room, elegant living room, and grand entertainment room. Outdoors, an infinity-edge pool, complemented by a one-bedroom guest cottage that doubles as a pool house, awaits for hosting guests or simply relaxing in the tranquil surroundings.

At 38-48 Quaker Lane, a secondary guest house, spanning nearly 6,600-square-feet and sizable enough to function as a single family residence, offers five additional bedrooms and six bathrooms, along with another exquisitely designed kitchen, family room, and lower level entertainment area. The property’s grounds are equally impressive featuring pristine pastures and world-class equestrian amenities, including a 12-horse stable, laser-leveled dressage arena, equipped with FootingFirst's signature dust-free blend and TravelRight footing, multiple paddocks with run-in sheds, and a scenic viewing area, making it an unparalleled destination for horse enthusiasts.

‘Quaker Lane Farm’, will be offered in three parcels in partnership with Danielle Claroni, Christian Perry, and Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby’s International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage: the guest home and stables at 38-48 Quaker Lane, listed for US$15 million; the main residence at 58 Quaker Lane, listed for US$20 million; or the entire estate, collectively listed for US$35 million. Starting bids expected US$10 million plus.

A rare and exclusive opportunity awaits on Hutton Drive with Beverly Hutton Estates, a nearly 12-acre estate overlooking the prestigious Beverly Crest neighborhood. Comprising two separate parcels, this expansive property is perched high above the street, offering panoramic canyon views with spectacular sunsets and a sense of seclusion that is coveted in Los Angeles. The hilltop acreage provides multiple prime locations to build a dream estate or an exclusive compound. Whether looking to create a luxurious private residence or envisioning a development opportunity with potential for up to six structures across eight of the 12 acres, this property offers broad possibilities. Preliminary reports, including topography, soils, slope, engineering, and proposed subdivision plans, are available. Standing at the summit, gazing over the serene green hills, it’s hard to believe the property is still in Los Angeles. This is a blank canvas for those with a vision, offering privacy, space, and potential in one of the city's most coveted enclaves.

Listed at US$17.5 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Emily Johnson of Sotheby's International Realty - Los Feliz Brokerage. Bidding is estimated to start between US$6 million and US$10 million.

‘2nd Chance Ranch’ is a sprawling mountain retreat set in Conifer, Colorado—a city located on the outskirts of Denver and Evergreen—encompassing nearly 50 acres and spanning two properties: 15.57 acres at 9141 Mountain Ranch Road, featuring the main home, guest house, and a state-of-the-art equestrian (barn) facility, and the adjoining 35.08 acre parcel at 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive, inclusive of an additional multi-unit log-style home.

The main home at 9141 Mountain Ranch Road is situated in a park-like setting and includes four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and features historic-inspired architecture framing stunning mountain views. Wood timbers and stone accents throughout the interior cultivate a serene, peaceful connection to the picturesque landscape just outside, with the surrounding forest cloaking the home in lush greenery. A bubbling water feature near the outdoor patio creates a calm atmosphere, while a home movie theater and game room enable unrivaled relaxation and entertainment. A multi-car garage is located nearby with a two-bedroom guesthouse set atop it.

Located on the same parcel, the 33,000 square foot equestrian center has eight stalls with outdoor runs, automatic waterers, tack room, an office, and a one-bedroom, one-bathroom living quarters with full kitchen and a spacious living room/dining area. An expansive multi-chair viewing area overlooks the 20,000-square-foot indoor arena. The indoor arena provides an array of possibilities, from a multi-car garage for the car collector, a pickleball or tennis court or an indoor soccer field for those seeking activity and entertainment, or the arena can be used as it was initially for training, reining or cutting horses, or hunter jumping horses. An additional 45,000-square-foot outdoor riding arena and the fenced, gentle acreage of the full estate offers expansive space for equine or recreational needs and is perfect for roaming either by foot or on horseback. Set just 35 miles southwest of the bustling city of Denver, the location makes the property a versatile home base from which to experience all that Colorado has to offer.

Next door, 31652 Shadow Mountain Drive offers a charming, multi-unit log home with the potential to be used for an overflow of guests or employees. In addition, another two-story garage with three stalls offers space for cars or other all-terrain vehicles, while the upper level provides an open space for storage or other possibilities.

Listed at US$7.4 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Emily Henderson of LIV Sotheby's International Realty and Ted Schaal of Mason & Morse Ranch Co. Inc., Bidding is estimated to start between US$1.75 million and US$3.25 million.

The ‘Osprey House’ is a distinguished coastal residence overlooking the pristine waters of Buzzards Bay. Located at 41 Salt Works Way in Falmouth, Massachusetts, this architectural achievement, designed by renowned architect Chris Gully and completed in 2007, offers uninterrupted ocean views from all west-facing rooms, capturing stunning sunsets daily. The home features a commanding central fireplace rising 20 feet, complementing the spacious, gourmet kitchen equipped with a wood-fired masonry oven, dual workspaces, and premium appliances. Designed for both luxury and practicality, Osprey House includes a central elevator providing access to all four levels and a cutting-edge 17-zone hydro-air system. Outdoor amenities include a summer porch ideal for alfresco dining and direct access to the beach, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience. Located in the exclusive Saconesset Hills of West Falmouth, Osprey House offers an unmatched coastal lifestyle.

Listed at US$6.995 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Kerrie Marzot of Sotheby's International Realty - Falmouth Brokerage. Bidding is estimated to start between US$3 million and US$4.5 million.

The ‘Wynddon Estate’ offers a rare fusion of historic charm and modern luxury situated on the banks of Loch Raven Reservoir. Spanning over 18,500 square feet of meticulously designed living space, this estate is a true masterpiece, with sweeping views of the reservoir framed by oversized windows and French doors. Perfect for both intimate gatherings and large-scale entertaining, the estate boasts multiple interior and exterior spaces that cater to any occasion, from cozy fireside evenings in the family room to grand celebrations on the terraces. Recent renovations have embellished the home with custom conveniences, from the gourmet kitchen with breakfast room and butler’s pantry to the formal dining room that comfortably seats 20. A sunroom, observatory, and rose garden provide quiet retreats for reflection, while the expansive family room is perfect for intimate gatherings by the fire. The newly expanded primary suite features a marble-clad bath, oversized dressing room, and a private sitting room with views of the lush grounds. The grandeur continues outdoors, where lavender-lined paths lead to serene koi ponds, an organic vegetable garden, a stone-surrounded pool, and a stone terrace offering unforgettable sunset views. The Wynddon Estate is a legacy property where every detail has been thoughtfully designed for timeless living.

Listed at US$5 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Theo Adamstein and Lydia Travelstead of TTR Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is estimated to start in increments up to US$2.5 million.

