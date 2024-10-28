Delaware Forest Service Opens Grants for Local Communities

DOVER, Del. (October 28, 2024)—The Delaware Forest Service is offering $910K in funding for local communities through four grants launching on November 1, 2024. While the application period for the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Sub-Grant for Disadvantaged Communities is already open, three more grants will become available.

Delaware Forest Service’s Urban & Community Forestry Coordinator Taryn Davidson explains, “The Urban and Community Forestry Program’s goal is to create a sustainable urban forest canopy throughout the state by working closely with the public on professionally guided tree management and planting projects.”

Urban and Community Forestry Annual Grant Program – Tree Planting or Tree Management

The objective of the Urban and Community Forestry grant is to offer quality tree planting and management projects to municipalities, communities, and non-profit organizations throughout the state. It also encourages sustainable urban forestry and seeks to promote green infrastructure that will improve stormwater management and air quality through urban forest management practices. Communities can apply for up to $5K in funding.

Ash Removal Sub-Grant

The Ash Removal Grant seeks to combat the effects of Emerald Ash Borer by promoting the removal and replacement of ash trees in the hardest-hit communities in northern Delaware. Communities can apply for up to $9K.

Invasive Tree Species Removal & Management

The Invasive Tree Species Grant program’s objectives include the management and removal of invasive tree species, thereby mitigating the detrimental effects that occur throughout Delaware. Communities can apply for up to $7K towards the removal of Bradford Pear (Pyrus calleryana) and Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima). The Delaware Forest Service will also provide support for the restoration of native tree species.

Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

The IRA sub-grant program will aid disadvantaged communities through community tree planning, urban forestry training, community-based outreach, and education. By having access to such funding, equitable access to urban tree canopy will increase and broaden community engagement in forest planning in vulnerable communities. Communities can apply for up to $50K.

The application period for these grants will be open until 4:30 p.m. on January 31, 2025. You can apply online to any of these grant opportunities by visiting de.gov/treegrants.

About Delaware Forest Service

The mission of the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Delaware Forest Service (DFS) is to conserve, protect, and enhance Delaware forests and their resources for the public through education, management, demonstration, promotion, and providing technical services in a timely and efficient manner. DFS offers a wide range of services to help Delawareans manage and improve their forest resources. These services are divided into three categories: conservation, protection, and education. For more information, visit the website de.gov/forestry and connect with DFS on Facebook, Twitter/X, or Instagram.